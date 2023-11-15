The Family Guide to Bug Bites 

On ModernMom.com, we independently select all the products featured. However, when you make a purchase through our retail links, we may earn a commission as affiliates.

Bug bites have been frequent souvenirs of outdoor activities since humanity’s earliest days, and these pests continue to plague our families today. After a few hours of playing outside, it’s an unfortunately common sight to see your children enter the home while already scratching at the fresh bug bites that they received in the backyard.

Each common pest has its own preferences and habits that can make it difficult to determine which hungry pest is currently giving your family itchy welts. It’s helpful to know the main differences between these frequent pests so you can narrow down your research on these biting species.

Let’s discuss three of the most common bloodsucking pests before diving into the most efficient ways to protect your family and home from these hungry pests.

Mosquitoes

Possibly the most infamous biting pest of all, mosquitoes are the culprits behind those red, itchy welts that we receive every summer. They are a major problem from spring through early autumn due to their love for heat and humidity. Mosquitoes are most common near places with still freshwater, such as lakes, ponds, and puddles. This is because female mosquitoes place their eggs – about 100 at a time – in small raft formations on the water.

Itchy bites are not the only scary souvenir that mosquitoes can give us. These bloodsuckers are also common vectors for certain bloodborne diseases, which they can spread by biting an infected mammal before feeding on another host. Some of the most common diseases are malaria, Zika virus, and West Nile virus. Not every mosquito is infected, so most mosquito bites will just be itchy nuisances. But if you or anyone in your family begins to feel flu-like symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, seek medical attention immediately. All of these diseases are treatable with proper medical care.

Ticks

Ticks are a unique type of biting pest because they don’t invade yards or homes in large groups. Instead, ticks are found in overgrown brush and tall grasses that completely conceal their presence; this is why they are usually seen out in the wild, especially in fields and wooded areas. Contrary to the other bloodsucking pests, ticks don’t have

wings or jumping muscles. They can only get onto a host by sneakily crawling onto them when the mammal gets close enough. Once the tick’s sticky legs grab onto the host and it can crawl to a hidden area of exposed skin, the arachnid can continuously feed on the blood until it’s stuffed. This entire process is why it is essential to check the exposed skin of everyone in your family after spending time out in nature, as a hidden tick could otherwise hitchhike home with you.

Like mosquitoes, ticks carry the additional risk of bloodborne diseases. If a tick feeds on an infected mammal before an uninfected one, it can inject the dangerous pathogens into the second host. The most common tick-transmitted diseases include Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Ticks need to feed on a host for almost 2 days to transmit a disease, so it’s essential to remove the tick as soon as possible. If you find a tick on anyone in your family, get a pair of sterilized tweezers and pull the tick off before placing it in a sealed bag. The key is to pull straight out – not twist – in order to get the entire tick off of the person.

Fleas

Contrary to popular belief, people without pets can still have issues with fleas. You are more likely to have a flea infestation if you have a dog or cat that spends most of its time outside, but it is not a requirement for these pests. Fleas are usually found after they have already begun feeding because they are almost too small to see otherwise. They are dark-colored and about 2.5 millimeters long with the ability to jump up to two feet high. Fleas get on a host by emerging from their hiding spot in tall grass or fabric-based items and jumping onto the mammal. Female fleas can lay eggs on the host after each meal, so a flea infestation will grow at an alarming rate.

Although fleas don’t sleep, they still prefer to feed at night when they have the additional security of darkness. They are at their most impenetrable in their pupae stage due to the durability of their cocoons, which they won’t leave until they feel that it is completely safe. This is why it is best to treat flea infestations as soon as possible. The longer that fleas are left to feed, the larger their numbers grow by the day. If any of your family members or furry friends are constantly scratching at small red bites, or if you see new black spots on the carpeting and furniture, you may have a flea problem on your hands.

Prevent Pests & Protect Your Family

No matter which pest is causing trouble for your family, rest assured: there are plenty of ways to prevent them from taking over your life.

For one, make sure that everyone in your family applies bug spray before spending extensive time outside. This is especially important if you are doing an activity that takes place in the known habitat of these pests, like hiking and fishing. The specific brand and type of bug spray that you use is your personal choice, but there are two important features that it should say on the label. First, it should be approved by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) because this means that the bug spray is deemed both safe for humans and effective against the designated pests. Second, the bug spray should contain some percentage of picaridin or DEET, as these are the ingredients that actually repel bugs from the person wearing the spray.

If you are having issues with bloodsucking pests in a specific area of your yard, like the back patio or the front porch, try using natural scents to repel the insects. Citronella candles are popular choices due to their potent scent that drives pests away. You can also diffuse or apply essential oils to the area, as certain scents repel mosquitoes in particular. Some of the most effective ones are lavender, citronella, peppermint, and lemon eucalyptus.

Another way to prevent biting pests from invading your house is to make sure that your home is free of any entry points. Most common pests are small enough to invade homes and buildings undetected since they can slip through the cracks – literally. Inspect the interior and exterior walls of your house for any cracks, gaps, and holes. These can be easily exploited by small insects during any time of year. Small imperfections can be sealed with waterproof caulk, while larger gaps should be filled with steel wool or copper mesh before sealing with caulk.

The key to protecting your family from bug bites is preparation. The more steps you take to repel and prevent these pests, the more time your family can spend enjoying the great outdoors. And when you have a full infestation in your home or yard, professional pest control services are the most reliable way to solve the issue once and for all.