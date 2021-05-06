Surviving Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, many women are feeling the dread of what can be a very complicated holiday. This year, let’s be mindful or ourselves and our friends who might need a little extra TLC on Mother’s Day.

1) Women struggling with fertility

If you’re still waiting to hear the word “mama”, this day is going to sting and do whatever you can to just get through it. If you want to opt out of events and activities that are triggering, you do just that. Avoid places that are full of Mother’s Day decorations and reminders. If you want to binge watch your favorite movies while eating potato chips all day, I fully support that. Self-care is the name of the game.

2) Mamas who have lost a child

Again, this is a self-care game. You may feel like ignoring the day altogether, or you may feel like celebrating extra hard with your other children. You call the shots and do what feels right for you.

3) People who have lost their Mother

This day is always hard, particularly for the “motherless mamas” who are navigating parenthood without the love and wisdom of their Moms. Also tough if it is your first Mother’s Day after a loss. If you want to go to the cemetery with flowers, cook her favorite meal, tell stories about her or go through photos – that may help. Again, defaulting to binging on Netflix and hiding from the world is always an option, too.

4) Women without children

Maybe for whatever reason and by choice or not, motherhood just didn’t happen. We need to remember that the stepmoms, aunts, and other mother figures may feel a little more invisible than ever on this day. If your children have a special mother figure in their lives, encourage them to make a craft or show a little appreciation. These women are often the ones who help and give and support their friends who are mothers. Because a woman does not have her own child, she is not necessarily childless.

5) Those with high-conflict relationships with their Mothers

This is a good day to stay off social media to avoid seeing all the photos and comments about friends’ “perfect” mothers and loving families. While we know there is no perfect parent/child relationship, it sure may seem that way as you scroll through your social media feeds. So, take a social media diet on Mother’s Day – your mental health will thank you.