The 7 Best Non-Candy Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids

Valentine’s Day gifts are not just for grown-ups and romantic couples. It’s a chance to celebrate love, kindness, and fun with your kids, too.

Whether you’re shopping for your own children, nieces and nephews, or little friends, these sweet and spirited gift ideas are sure to spread heart-shaped smiles this Valentine’s Day.

CONNETIX Limited Edition Pink Charity Pack for Breast Cancer Research

Give the gift of creativity and make a difference! This special pink CONNETIX set features magnetic tiles in a bright pink shade that build hearts, towers, vehicles, you name it. Best part? A portion of the proceeds supports breast cancer research, so little hands are building big love for others too.

Ideal for: Builders ages 3–10

Why we love it: Playful and purposeful

CONNETIX 24-Piece Pastel Essentials Pack

Can you tell we’re big fans of this brand? Soft, dreamy colors make this pastel CONNETIX set perfect for Valentine’s Day crafting and imaginative play. Kids can build whimsical flower gardens, sweet treats, or pastel hearts and then take them apart and build something new all over again.

Idea for: Ages 3+

Why we love it: Endless constructive play with a gentle color palette at a great price point

SimplyFun Ice Tumble Game

This laugh-inducing dexterity game keeps kids (and adults!) on their toes. Players use soft scoops to slide ice cubes across a table into scoring zones. It’s part skill, part silliness, and all family fun. Great for Valentine’s Day gatherings or cozy playdates from an award-winning educational brand you can feel good about supporting.

Ideal for: Ages 6–12

Why we love it: Quick to learn + perfect for game night.

Super Smalls Make It Mini Bead Kits

Mini bead kits are a classic Valentine’s Day pick — perfect for crafting friendship bracelets, heart charms, or personalized keychains for classmates. Super Smalls makes it ultra-cute and easy to create wearable art.

Ideal for: Ages 6+

Why we love it: Screen-free creativity + keepsakes kids can gift

Nailmatic Foaming Bath Salts

Turn bath time into a bubbly Valentine’s spa moment! Nailmatic’s fun, colorful foaming salts make water fizz and scent the tub with delightful fragrances. It’s a thoughtful, practical gift that encourages self-care and playful splashes.

Ideal for: Ages 3+ (with supervision)

Why we love it: Sensory fun meets everyday routine

Jellycat Bashful Bunny

Soft, squishy, and oh-so-huggable, you can’t go wrong with a Jellycat Bashful Bunny. This plush pal brings comfort every day of the year, but it feels especially special on Valentine’s Day. Choose pink, cream, or lavender for extra festive flair!

Ideal for: All ages

Why we love it: A cuddle buddy that lasts

Mudpuppy Love in the Wild 500-Piece Puzzle

For older kids who love a challenge, this vibrant Mudpuppy puzzle celebrates animals showing affection, from penguin pairs to snuggling sloths. It’s a sweet way to spend quality time together and build patience and focus.

Ideal for: Ages 8+

Why we love it: Cozy, collaborative, and cute



Want to add some extra love to these gifts?

Pair with a sweet note: Kids love cards just as much as adults!

Add heart-shaped treats or stickers to make the unwrapping extra fun

Think experience + item: A puzzle and hot cocoa for a Valentine’s Day night in? Yes, please!

Show the love to everyone in your life, including the little ones who love you most.