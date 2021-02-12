5 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Ideas at Home

In times of uncertainty, love prevails and that explains why more people than ever are looking forward to celebrating this Valentine’s Day. In fact, a survey from the National Retail Foundation found that nearly 73% of consumers who are planning to do something on this annual holiday dedicated to love feel it is important given the current state of the pandemic.

If you’re still looking for ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day, here are 5 budget-friendly ways to spend the day at home with the people who matter most.

Whip up a 5-star meal.

There’s no need to order pricey takeout when you can cook your own delicious meal right at home and on the cheap. You can make this a little more exciting by signing up for an online cooking class through Sur La Table where you can learn how to make gnocchi, sushi, and other interesting dishes. The cost is just $29 per household and even your kids can get in on the cooking action. Just make sure to change out of your sweats and into something sparkly before digging into your meal so the celebrations feel a little more festive.

Take advantage of love day sales.

Rather than surprising your partner or kids with a Valentine’s Day gift, go on a little online shopping trip together so your special someone can choose what they really want. Considering many retailers will be promoting love-day sales as well as deals for President’s Day, it’s a great time to score big savings and you will enjoy bargain hunting with your family. If you’re not sure what types of deals to look out for, check out this list of 11 items to buy during Valentine’s Day clearance sales by CouponCabin.com.

DIY spa day.

You don’t need a day spa to feel rejuvenated. Turn your bed and bathroom into a relaxing sanctuary—all you need are a few scented candles or essential oil diffuser, a bubble bath, soothing music, and a glass of champagne. Add an extra touch by wearing your robe and slippers, and get some for your partner or kids so you really get into spa mode. Then, kick back and enjoy a few beauty treatments — give yourself a manicure and pedicure, try out a new face mask or peel and just relax the day away.

Challenge everyone to a scavenger hunt.

Scavenger hunts are fun for all ages and you can make them extra special by customizing them to Valentine’s Day. For instance, you can place candy in places you’ve shared hugs and kisses with your little ones or have them try to find heart-shaped leaves or rocks outside. Find other ideas and inspiration, check out Pinterest, or grab a free Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt printable on sites like FoodFunFamily.com.

Explore a new city.

Traveling may not be an option at the moment, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore a different country or city. Hop online to find a virtual tour of a place you’ve always wanted to visit such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Florence, and more. Check sites like EpicTravelPlans.com for a list of the 17 best virtual tours of cities around the world to get started or just run a quick search on Youtube to find free options based on your interest. Make an entire day of it by serving foods and drinks from the city you’re planning to travel to.