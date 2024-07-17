The Best Backpacks for Back-to-School: A Guide for All Ages

As the back-to-school season approaches, one of the most essential items on every student’s list is a reliable backpack. Whether you’re shopping for an elementary schooler, a middle schooler, a high schooler, or a college student, choosing the right backpack can make a big difference in comfort, organization, and style. Here’s a guide to help you find the best backpacks for back-to-school for every age group, including some shoulder-saving wheeled options.

For Elementary School Age

1. JanSport SuperBreak Backpack

– Why It’s Great: Known for its durability and classic design, the JanSport SuperBreak is lightweight and available in a variety of colors and patterns that appeal to younger kids.

– Key Features: One large main compartment, front utility pocket with organizer, padded shoulder straps. Over 50 colors to choose from!

– Reviews: With over 11,000 reviews on Amazon, it holds a 4.7-star rating. Parents appreciate its durability and the fun, vibrant designs.

– “This backpack is perfect for my 8-year-old. It’s durable, lightweight, and the colors are vibrant and fun!” – Amazon reviewer.

2. Skip Hop Zoo Pack

– Why It’s Great: Perfect for younger elementary school kids, the Skip Hop Zoo Pack is playful and functional, featuring adorable animal designs.

– Key Features: Roomy main compartment, insulated pouch for snacks, adjustable mesh bottle pocket, padded, adjustable shoulder straps. Over 30 Patterns to choose from!

– Reviews: This backpack has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,000 reviews, highlighting its perfect size for small children and fun designs.

– “My child loves this backpack! The animal design is adorable, and it’s the perfect size for a preschooler.” – Amazon reviewer.

3. J World New York Lollipop Rolling Backpack

– Why It’s Great: This wheeled backpack is perfect for elementary students who need to carry heavy books or supplies without straining their backs.

– Key Features: Telescoping handle, durable wheels, spacious main compartment, fun designs.

– Reviews: With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 1,500 reviews, it’s praised for its durability and kid-friendly designs.

– “My daughter loves the wheels and the cute design. It’s perfect for her school needs.” – Amazon reviewer.

For Middle School

1. L.L.Bean Deluxe Book Pack

– Why It’s Great: Known for its high-quality materials and durability, the L.L.Bean Deluxe Book Pack can handle the increased load of middle schoolers.

– Key Features: Multiple compartments, including a water bottle pocket, comfortable padded back panel, and adjustable straps.

– Reviews: With a 4.6-star rating on L.L.Bean’s website, parents and students commend its spaciousness and long-lasting quality.

– “This backpack has lasted my son all through middle school. It’s spacious and very well-made.” – L.L.Bean reviewer.

2. Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack

– Why It’s Great: This backpack is stylish and functional, providing ample space and durability for busy middle schoolers.

– Key Features: Water-resistant finish, multiple pockets, including a soft-lined laptop sleeve, and adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps.

– Reviews: It holds a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with over 4,000 reviews, praised for its durability and practical design.

– “Perfect for my middle schooler. It’s tough, roomy, and looks great.” – Amazon reviewer.

3. High Sierra Freewheel Wheeled Backpack

– Why It’s Great: Ideal for middle schoolers who need to transport heavy books and supplies without straining their backs.

– Key Features: Large main compartments, smooth-rolling wheels, telescoping handle, padded laptop sleeve.

– Reviews: This backpack has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 1,800 reviews, noted for its functionality and durability.

– “This wheeled backpack is fantastic. My son loves it, and it saves his back from carrying heavy books.” – Amazon reviewer.

For High School

1. Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack

– Why It’s Great: The Herschel Pop Quiz backpack combines style and functionality, making it ideal for high school students who need to carry heavier loads.

– Key Features: Multiple compartments, including a fleece-lined sunglasses pocket and a padded laptop sleeve, water-resistant zipper detail.

– Reviews: With a 4.8-star rating on Herschel’s website and over 2,000 reviews, users love its stylish design and durability.

– “This is a great backpack for high school. It’s stylish and holds all my books and laptop.” – Herschel reviewer.

2. North Face Jester Backpack

– Why It’s Great: Designed for comfort and practicality, the North Face Jester is great for high school students who need to carry textbooks and other essentials.

– Key Features: FlexVent suspension system, padded laptop sleeve, front elastic bungee system for extra storage.

– Reviews: This backpack has a 4.7-star rating on North Face’s website with over 1,500 reviews, noted for its comfort and spaciousness.

– “Very comfortable and spacious. Perfect for all my high school needs.” – North Face reviewer.

3. JanSport Driver 8 Rolling Backpack

– Why It’s Great: This wheeled backpack is perfect for high school students who have a lot to carry and want to reduce strain on their backs.

– Key Features: Two large main compartments, padded laptop sleeve, tuck-away shoulder straps, retractable handle, durable wheels.

– Reviews: With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from over 1,000 reviews, it’s praised for its durability and functionality.

– “Great rolling backpack. My daughter loves it, and it’s holding up well with all her books.” – Amazon reviewer.

For College

1. SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack

– Why It’s Great: The SwissGear 1900 is perfect for college students who need to carry laptops and other tech gear securely.

– Key Features: TSA-friendly design, multiple compartments including a padded laptop sleeve, durable 1200D ballistic polyester fabric.

– Reviews: It holds a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 10,000 reviews, praised for its durability and organization features.

– “Best backpack for college. Fits my laptop and all my books perfectly.” – Amazon reviewer.

2. Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack

– Why It’s Great: Stylish and highly functional, the Timbuk2 Authority is great for college students balancing classes, work, and social life.

– Key Features: Padded laptop compartment, large main compartment, internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff.

– Reviews: This backpack has a 4.6-star rating on Timbuk2’s website with over 1,200 reviews, loved for its sleek design and practicality.

– “This backpack is awesome. It’s sleek, functional, and holds everything I need for a day on campus.” – Timbuk2 reviewer.

3. Kenneth Cole Reaction Wheeled Backpack

– Why It’s Great: This wheeled backpack is ideal for college students who need to carry heavy textbooks and tech gear across campus.

– Key Features: Padded laptop compartment, multiple pockets for organization, retractable handle, and smooth-rolling wheels.

– Reviews: With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 2,000 reviews, it’s commended for its durability and functionality.

– “Excellent wheeled backpack for college. Sturdy and holds all my heavy books.” – Amazon reviewer.

Best Practices for Keeping Your Backpack Clean and in Good Shape

1. Regular Cleaning: Empty your backpack weekly and shake out crumbs and dirt. Use a damp cloth to wipe down the interior and exterior. For deeper cleaning, follow the manufacturer’s instructions, which often include hand washing with mild detergent or using a gentle cycle in the washing machine.

2. Protect from Stains: Use fabric protectors like Scotchgard to prevent stains and make cleaning easier.

3. Avoid Overloading: Carrying excessive weight can strain the seams and zippers. Follow the recommended weight limit, typically 10-20% of your body weight.

4. Organize Properly: Use the compartments to distribute weight evenly. Heavier items should be placed closer to your back to maintain balance and reduce strain.

5. Store Properly: When not in use, store your backpack in a cool, dry place. Avoid leaving it in direct sunlight, as this can cause colors to fade.

Preventing Backpack Fading

1. Keep It Out of Direct Sunlight: If you have to leave your backpack outside the classroom, find a shaded spot. UV rays from the sun can cause the fabric to fade over time.

2. Use a Backpack Cover: Consider using a backpack cover or rain cover to protect it from the sun. These are especially useful if you have to leave your backpack outside frequently.

3. Choose Dark Colors: Darker-colored backpacks tend to show less fading compared to lighter colors.

4. UV Fabric Spray: Use a UV-protectant fabric spray to help prevent sun damage. These sprays add a protective layer that can reduce fading from UV exposure.

It’s always good to label all your school supplies to avoid mix-ups and losses. Using durable, waterproof labels like Mabel’s Labels can help keep your items organized and easy to identify. These labels are perfect for backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles, and other school supplies.

Plan Your Back-to-School Budget

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner and sales at Walmart, Target, and more, it pays to do your homework and plan your budget before you dive into back-to-school sales. Look for discounts and deals on backpacks and other school essentials to get the best value for your money.

Choosing the right backpack for back-to-school can significantly impact a student’s comfort and organization. From the fun and functional Skip Hop Zoo Pack for elementary kids to the stylish and durable Timbuk2 Authority for college students, there’s a perfect backpack for every age group. Consider these top-rated options, including wheeled backpacks, to help your student start the school year off right. By following best practices to keep your backpack clean and protected, you can ensure it stays in good shape throughout the school year.

With these options, you can ensure that your child has a backpack that meets their needs and helps them stay organized and comfortable throughout the school year.