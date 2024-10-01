Ultimate Self-Care Giveaway: Fragrant Jewels and Twisted Stitch Apparel and Gifts

At Modern Mom, we know that every mom deserves a little pampering, especially when life gets busy. That’s why we’re so excited to bring you the Ultimate Self-Care Giveaway, featuring not one, but three amazing brands: Fragrant Jewels, The Etched Pine and Twisted Stitch Apparel and Gifts! This prize package is designed to help you unwind, recharge, and feel fabulous.

We’re giving one lucky winner a $75 gift card to Fragrant Jewels, so you can pick out your favorite candles, bath bombs, and jewelry — all of which come with a luxurious twist. Each bath bomb and candle is a multisensory experience, complete with a hidden ring inside and the chance to win a $10,000 ring! Fragrant Jewels products are cruelty-free, vegan, and made with a special coconut wax blend that holds fragrance longer, making it a perfect treat for your self-care routine.

But that’s not all! Twisted Stitch Apparel and Gifts is adding to the prize package with a custom tumbler and a laser engraved journal from The Etched Pine— two beautiful and functional items that will help you stay organized and stylish at the same time.

Just in time for Halloween, Fragrant Jewels has some spooktacular items to add to your self-care arsenal. Whether you’re a fan of themed décor or just love embracing the Halloween spirit, these picks are perfect for you:

Ghost Gourd Candle & Bath Bomb Set: This ceramic ghost candle is not only adorable but comes with a matching bath bomb that smells as good as it looks. Light the candle, drop the bath bomb into your tub, and let the hauntingly good relaxation begin.

Romeo & Juliet Bath Bomb: While not spooky, this bath bomb is perfect for those looking for a touch of romance with a twist. Experience a luxurious bath while unveiling a gorgeous ring inspired by one of the greatest love stories ever told.

Toil and Trouble Body Scrub: Looking for glowing skin with a little bit of magic? This body scrub will leave your skin feeling soft and refreshed, perfect for a Halloween glow-up.

Crackling Campfire Candle & Bath Bomb Bundle: Embrace cozy fall vibes with this bundle. The crackling candle and bath bomb create the perfect ambiance for a fall night in, complete with a special pendant hidden inside.

Apple Spicetacular Candle & Bath Bomb Set: Enjoy the scent of warm apples and spices with this autumn-inspired set. It's the perfect way to celebrate fall from the comfort of your bathtub.

: Enjoy the scent of warm apples and spices with this autumn-inspired set. It’s the perfect way to celebrate fall from the comfort of your bathtub. Fall in Love Candle Gift Set: This beautiful candle set is perfect for creating a romantic and relaxing fall evening. Let the scents of the season fill your home as you unwind.

Entering the giveaway is easy! Simply follow the steps below.

For a bonus entry, share the giveaway post on your social media and tag us for an extra chance to win!

Life gets hectic, and self-care often takes a back seat. This giveaway is all about helping you prioritize YOU. Whether it’s soaking in a fragrant bath, lighting a calming candle, sipping from your custom tumbler, or jotting down your thoughts in a personalized journal, this prize package is the perfect way to reset and recharge.

Don’t miss your chance to win this Ultimate Self-Care Giveaway! Enter now, and treat yourself to the pampering you deserve. Good luck, mamas! 💕