Why Teen Journaling Is the Secret Superpower for Confidence and Calm

When I was a teenager, I didn’t always have the words for what I was feeling. Some days I felt like I could conquer the world, and other days I felt unsure of myself. What I didn’t realize back then is that one simple tool….a blank page, can be a game changer.

The Power of Putting Pen to Paper

Research shows journaling helps reduce stress, build self-awareness, and even improve problem-solving. For teens, who are juggling school pressures, friendships, and figuring out who they are, journaling can be a safe space to process it all. It’s like having a trusted friend who never interrupts, never judges, and always listens.

Plus, there’s science behind it: writing by hand activates areas of the brain linked to learning and memory. That means jotting down thoughts isn’t just therapeutic, it actually helps ideas stick and emotions settle.

My Journey with Journaling

Fast forward a bit: today, I’m Jamie Anderson, a wife, mom, writer, and co-leader of the STAMINA Foundation with my husband, former NBA Champion Derek Anderson. My career path has taken me from business to philanthropy, but one thing has stayed constant: writing has always helped me navigate life’s highs and lows.

Journaling became more than personal reflection, it became a tool I wanted to share with others. Especially teens, who are growing up in a world louder and more demanding than ever before.

A Journal Created for Teens, by Someone Who Gets It

That’s why I created the Everything is AOK Teen Journal, available on Amazon and Etsy. It’s a keepsake full of prompts designed to spark reflection, kindness, and confidence. Instead of being a blank notebook that leaves you staring at the page, it guides teens with thoughtful activities like:

Writing down acts of kindness they gave or received

Creating A-to-Z lists of what makes them unique

Setting intentions for who they want to become

The goal isn’t perfection. It’s progress. It’s giving teens a way to celebrate wins, reflect on challenges, and discover their own voice.

Why It Matters Now

We talk a lot about preparing teens for the future; college, careers, independence. But what about preparing them to understand themselves? Journaling helps teens slow down, listen inward, and build the resilience they’ll need long after high school.

And let’s be honest: screens won’t be going away anytime soon. Having a journal…..something tangible, personal, and offline offers balance. It’s a little daily reset button that teaches them to process life without the scroll.

Closing Thought

Whether it’s in a fancy leather journal, a dollar-store notebook, or something designed just for them like Everything is AOK, the important thing is that teens have the space to write. To explore. To discover.

Because sometimes the most powerful way to move forward is to simply pause, pick up a pen, and write.