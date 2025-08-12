5 Ways to Help Your Teens Get Out of Their Comfort Zone

Parents, we want to protect our teens from being uncomfortable, but what if getting out of their comfort zone is what they really need?

For kids and adults alike, trying out new things, discussing difficult topics, or planning for uncertain dreams can feel wildly uncomfortable. In fact, studies show that we fear making a decision with an unknown consequence more than we fear making one with a known bad outcome.

But parents, I want to encourage you that teaching your kids to do hard things is the pathway to their success.

What if, instead of shielding our teens, we asked questions that encouraged them to lean in and embrace the discomfort? To race out of their comfort zones and instead run to what’s next?

Here are five ways you can do this:

Start with Vulnerability

Getting your teens out of their comfort zone starts by encouraging them to be vulnerable with themselves.

Your kids need to acknowledge the fear they feel about trying something different. Whether it’s uncertainty about taking a new class or hesitation about sports tryouts, they might be afraid that they aren’t capable of greatness.

But remind them that success occurs one step at a time — and then suddenly, the thing that felt impossible has been done.

The hard truth is this: the more you avoid discomfort, the more stuck you become. Avoidance leads to inaction, and inaction robs us of growth.

When your teens share about the uncertainty they feel, they can learn to move ahead and take the next steps.

Remind Them of Their Strengths

As your teens open up to you, guide them to recognize their strengths and values.

To overcome fear, they must understand that their worth is more than any superficial standard, but that they are deeply unique and capable.

As parents, we have the privilege and responsibility to regularly affirm their value and guide them in seeing their own extraordinary potential. We can build up our youth’s confidence in themselves.

By doing this, we set them on a path of self-acceptance that prepares them to face discomfort and challenges boldly.

Reflect on the Why

Next, ask your teens about why they might feel hesitant about getting out of their comfort zone.

Talk with them about moments when they have avoided doing something difficult, whether it was at school or with friends. Ask them questions like:

Why did you think you avoided this?

What do you think would have happened if you hadn’t done that?

Do you remember a time when you tried something hard? Did it pay off?

What changed after you pushed yourself to do something difficult?

These questions can guide them to see the why behind their emotions.

Be Open with Them

Parents, you can help your teens overcome discomfort by speaking vulnerably about something that scares you.

Maybe there’s a decision you’ve been putting off, a discussion you’ve evaded, or an action you’ve struggled to start because it feels too big.

Share this with them and then add, “I’m going to do it despite this.” Let them know that you will embrace leaving the comfort zone, even though you carry fear.

Your kids learn from your example far more than your lectures.

Share the Benefits

Be sure to also tell your teens about what can happen when they get out of their comfort zone.

Real change happens when they stretch themselves to that uncomfortable place where they don’t quite feel ready. Discomfort is where character is built. It’s where perspective shifts.

It’s the entrance to something greater, but only if they’re willing to go through it.

When teens choose discomfort—purposefully, repeatedly—they can expand. They become stronger, smarter, and more adept. These are the set of tools that will truly enable our youth to succeed in school, relationships, and life.

When they learn to persevere through discomfort, they become unstoppable.