Dangerously bending the rules

Have you ever caught your kids bending the rules?

What about while driving? What starts as slipping through a yellow light here and there can turn into a future of red-light running. Then one decision can lead to another, and soon there’s a pattern of driving through intersections.

And ultimately, this habit can lead teens to face consequences no family is prepared to face.

Bending the rules can be dangerous. Teens need to understand that breaking some rules can cost a life.

But, parents, these habits didn’t appear out of nowhere. They model their behaviors on what they see, both from peers and from you.

How do teens learn to bend the rules?

Teens watch our every move. They see what we react to or let slip by. Additionally, they know how we behave in our own actions.

Take driving, for example:

They notice when we allow a “rolling stop” at a yellow light instead of coming to a complete halt.

They see when we glance at a text or notification instead of watching traffic at an intersection

They can tell when we decide to “beat the light” and race it out, instead of slowing down.

At the time, these moments feel small, but they add up. They send a message that rules are flexible. If you’re in a hurry, distracted, or prioritizing other tasks, guidelines are optional.

Then, social pressures and peers reinforce these loose rules. Add in distractions and busy schedules, and instructions can get thrown out the window.

But ultimately, the foundation of flexible rules is built at home. Parents, what you do behind the wheel can form safe habits that last a lifetime.

Talking about this with your kids

Talking with your kids about rule-bending should be a conversation built on honesty and authenticity.

Kids tune out lectures, so keep your tone steady and casual.

Don’t accuse them of wrong behavior; instead, listen and share your concerns.

Help show the relevance of your worries with remarks like: “I’ve been noticing how often people run red lights lately, and it worries me—not just for us, but for everyone on the road.”

Remember, you are not just correcting behavior; you are reshaping a mindset.

Set a standard of responsibility

Many teens know that bending the rules comes with risks, just like drivers know it’s dangerous to run red lights. But we often don’t believe that disaster can strike us.

Families need to intervene and encourage teens to take responsibility for their actions, no matter the level of danger. Respecting our lives and those of others comes ahead of hurried schedules or peer pressure.

Parents can intervene by setting a standard of responsibility in their family.

Model patience: Slow down before taking risks. Come to a stop and think it through.

Show that every action carries value: Even if danger could be skirted around, valuing yourself and your family above the potential hazards shows you know what is and isn’t worth the risk.

Take a break from distractions: Social media and peer pressure can push us to make rash decisions. Show that sometimes a break is needed from these to refocus and recenter.

Practice together: Talk through the decisions you make with teens and why you followed certain guidelines as part of them.

Every decision, every red light is a decision point. Will you teach your teens to bend the rules or help them build healthy habits that can shape a lifetime?