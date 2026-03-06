Finding Victory Over Fear

You can find victory over fear, but it might not look like what you’d expect.

Fear has been a constant companion most of my life. It’s been part of everything from career choices to family decisions.

At times, fear has been my greatest limitation, but it has also been my greatest opportunity.

I’ve learned to find success while afraid, not because I’ve banished it, but because I’ve accepted it.

Parents, teens, leaders, dreamers—hear this clearly: It is not weak to be afraid. It is human.

The Paradox of Avoidance

When I talk about fear, I am referring to anxious fear, and not the fear that acts as a survival mechanism.

One fear sharpens your reactions, so you stand back from the cliff edge or jump out of the way of the oncoming car.

Anxious fear is different. It leaves you paralyzed, as it constantly scours for any perceived threats. It imagines the worst and keeps you frozen over the possibility of danger.

But anxious fear is a funny thing. The more you avoid facing your fear of what could happen, the stronger this fear becomes. Avoidance teaches the brain that the fear was justified. Procrastination feeds anxiety as delay deepens doubt.

Dr. Javanbakht, psychiatrist and director of the Stress, Trauma, and Anxiety Research Clinic, explains that facing fear reduces anxiety over time, while avoidance increases it.

You handle fear by facing it.

Steps to Victory Over Fear

So how do you stop being a slave to this fear? Here are a few steps I recommend trying:

Breathe and Ground

Start by slowing your breath. One, two, three, four counts in. And then six counts out. The longer exhales help you to soothe your nerves and clear your head.

As your breath, feel your feet on the floor and your fingers on your palms. Ground yourself.

You should also call your name aloud. “Gale, pause.” “Michelle, you are safe.” “James, breathe.”

By hearing your own name, you activate awareness of yourself and interrupt the stress response. Your name can act as an anchor that recenters your mind.

Label Your Emotions

Your emotions are more than just “I’m falling apart” or “I feel frozen.”

Are you feeling anxious about being judged? Or are you afraid of failure? Or is the tightness in your chest from anxiety?

By naming what you feel specifically, you can decrease the intensity of your emotions.

Also, by acknowledging what we feel, we speak truth aloud. And shame loses power when facts are spoken.

Evaluate the Threat

Next, you should evaluate the threat. Are your emotions actually protective—or merely predictive?

Assess if there is a clear, present danger or whether you are just imagining what could happen. Note what evidence supports your fear and what evidence challenges it.

By taking the time to analyze, you make room for logic and clear thinking.

Take One Small Step

Address your fear one step at a time.

Send the email. Make the call. Submit the application. Start moving, even if those steps aren’t perfect.

An “okay” step today beats a perfect plan tomorrow.

By facing your discomfort in small, repeated exposures, you start to build skills and knowledge. Then this competence increases your confidence.

Focus on Purpose

Shift your mindset from “What if I fail?” to “Why does this matter?” Think through why you want to face your fears. What values are driving your actions?

Make decisions based on purpose, not discomfort.

Fears can melt away when you focus on the heart of the issue.

Let go of control

Control can feel productive as it feels like preparation and planning. But it is often disguised as worry, anxiety, and fear. Allow fear to inform you—but not control you.

To release anxious control, you should notice the mental loops you might be stuck in. Are you constantly worrying about your next steps? Ask yourself if the control is helping you to act or holding you back.

And instead, choose one small action and accept the uncertainty that comes with it.

Once you’ve made your move, limit the time for rumination.

So next time you’re afraid, know you can face it. You can even act before you feel ready. As you move forward, confidence and boldness follow action—not the other way around.

Choose freedom over familiarity.