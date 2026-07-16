Your child wants more playdates, more invitations or simply someone to sit with at lunch.

Meanwhile, your own social calendar is looking a little… spacious.

Maybe you are introverted. Maybe parenthood changed your friendships. Maybe you moved, work too much or are currently rebuilding your own social circle.

So, how are you supposed to teach your child to make friends when you are not exactly surrounded by people yourself?

Learning how to help your child make friends does not require becoming the most outgoing parent at school. You do not need dozens of friends, endless small talk or a packed family calendar.

Your child mainly needs opportunities, encouragement and a few practical social skills.

Your Social Circle Is Not a Parenting Grade

Having a small circle does not mean you are bad at relationships.

You may prefer deeper friendships. You may be shy, busy or between friendships yourself. You may simply need more alone time than other people do.

None of that makes you a poor role model.

You can be honest with your child:

“Making friends can feel awkward for adults too.”

Or:

“I don’t have a huge group of friends, but I know what a good friendship should feel like.”

That honesty teaches children that friendship is not something everyone else magically understands. It is a skill, and skills can be practised.

Stop Telling Them to “Just Go Play”

“Go make friends” sounds simple to adults.

To a nervous child, it can sound more like: Walk into that group, say something brilliant and become instantly popular.

Give your child smaller steps instead.

Help them practise:

Saying hello

Asking someone’s name

Giving a genuine compliment

Asking to join a game

Inviting someone to sit nearby

Asking a follow-up question

Try role-playing at home. Yes, it may feel slightly ridiculous. Do it anyway.

Your child can practise saying:

“Can I play too?”

“What are you working on?”

“Do you want to sit with me?”

“Do you want to play again tomorrow?”

Friendship usually begins with an ordinary conversation—not a perfectly delivered opening line.

Put Them Where Friendships Can Grow

One of the best ways to help a child make friends is to create repeated, low-pressure contact with the same children.

Friendships take time. Seeing someone once at a crowded event may not be enough.

Look for activities your child actually enjoys, such as:

Art classes

Sports

Theatre

Scouts

Library programs

Coding clubs

Dance

Music

Community groups

Do not sign them up for seven activities in a panic. One regular activity can be enough.

Shared interests also make conversation easier. Instead of inventing something to say, your child can ask:

“Have you done this class before?”

“Which character is your favourite?”

“Do you want to work together?”

Instant common ground.

How to Help Your Teenager Make Friends

Helping teenagers make friends can be more complicated than arranging a playground meetup.

Teens are highly aware of anything that feels forced, awkward or orchestrated by a parent. Telling your teenager to “just talk to someone” will probably earn you a look—and not much else.

When considering how to help your teenager make friends, focus less on arranging friendships and more on creating access to people who share their interests.

That might include:

A part-time job

A school club

Volunteering

Theatre or music

Gaming groups

Sports or fitness classes

Art or photography programs

Youth groups

Community events

Instead of saying, “You need to make some friends,” try:

“Would you like to find something where you could meet people who are into the same things you are?”

Or:

“You don’t need a huge group. One or two people you feel comfortable with can make a big difference.”

Teen friendships often grow through repeated contact and shared experiences. A job, club or volunteer role gives your teen something to do while they get to know people, removing some of the pressure to make conversation from scratch.

Help Without Taking Over

Parents often ask, “How can I help my teenager make friends without embarrassing them?”

Start by listening before offering solutions.

You might say:

“Do you want me to listen, or do you want help figuring out what to do?”

That question gives your teenager some control.

You can also offer practical support without managing the friendship itself. Give them a ride. Help them find a club. Make your home welcoming. Allow them to invite someone over without turning it into a major family event.

Your teenager may not want you to contact another parent or arrange a hangout. Respect that when safety allows.

The goal is to support their independence, not to become their social coordinator.

Make Playdates Smaller and Easier

For younger children, playdates can feel intimidating when you barely know the other parent.

The good news? You do not need to become parent besties. You only need to send one friendly message.

Try:

“Hi, I’m Ella’s mom. Ella has mentioned Sophie a few times and would love to get together. Would you be interested in meeting at the park after school one day?”

Or:

“The kids seem to have fun together. Would Liam like to come over Saturday afternoon for an hour?”

Keep the first get-together short and structured.

Think:

One hour at the park

A movie and snacks

A craft

Baking cookies

A specific game

A quick after-school visit

You do not need decorations and a snack board worthy of social media.

Crackers are fine. So is a slightly messy living room.

Teach Them How to Join a Group

Some children stand nearby and wait to be invited. Others charge in and announce that everyone is now playing their game.

Neither approach always goes well.

Teach your child to pause and watch first.

What are the other children playing? Is there a role they could take? Does the group need another player?

They can try:

“What are the rules?”

“Do you need another person?”

“Can I join after this round?”

“Can I be the customer?”

Showing interest in the existing activity usually works better than demanding that the entire group switch to a new one.

What to Do When Your Child Has No Friends

Hearing your child say, “I have no friends,” can feel heartbreaking.

Before jumping into problem-solving mode, try to understand what they mean.

Are they truly isolated? Did they have one bad day? Did a friendship recently end? Do they have acquaintances but want a closer friend?

Start with empathy:

“That sounds really lonely.”

“I’m glad you told me.”

“Has it felt this way for a while, or did something happen today?”

Avoid immediately saying, “Of course you have friends,” even when you are trying to reassure them. Your child may hear that as proof that you do not understand.

Once you know more, you can help them identify one manageable next step, such as talking to a classmate, joining an activity or inviting one person to do something specific.

If your child is consistently isolated, being bullied, refusing school or showing major changes in mood, sleep or behaviour, contact their teacher, school counsellor or healthcare provider for additional support.

Help Them Survive Rejection

Your child can do everything “right” and still hear no.

Someone may already have plans. A group may be full. A classmate may simply not be interested.

Rejection hurts, especially when your child finally worked up the courage to try.

Resist the urge to immediately fix it, dismiss it or declare the other child terrible.

Start with:

“That really hurt.”

“You were brave to ask.”

“I understand why you feel left out.”

Then remind your child that one rejection is not a verdict on their entire personality.

You can say:

“Not everyone will become your friend, and that does not mean anything is wrong with you.”

“Let’s think about someone else who seems kind.”

Learning how to handle rejection is part of learning how to make friends. The goal is not to avoid every uncomfortable moment. It is to keep trying without deciding that connection is impossible.

Talk About What a Good Friend Actually Does

Children can become so focused on having a friend that they forget to ask whether the friendship feels good.

A healthy friend:

Listens

Takes turns

Respects boundaries

Allows other friendships

Apologizes

Does not constantly embarrass, threaten or exclude

Ask your child:

“Do you feel like yourself around them?”

“Do you both get to choose what you do?”

“Do they listen when you say stop?”

“How do you usually feel after spending time together?”

Friends do not have to agree all the time. They will argue, get annoyed and occasionally need space.

But a friendship should not regularly leave your child feeling scared, controlled or small.

Let Them See You Be Slightly Awkward

You do not have to reinvent yourself as a social butterfly.

But it helps when children see that adults also practise connection.

Say hello to another parent. Introduce yourself to a neighbour. Send a text you have been putting off. Stay at a school event for 20 minutes instead of avoiding it completely.

You can tell your child:

“I felt nervous introducing myself, but I did it.”

That is a more realistic model of confidence than pretending social situations are effortless.

Confidence is not never feeling awkward. It is doing manageable things while feeling awkward.

Do Not Make Their Social Life Your Report Card

It is easy to become overly invested in your child’s friendships, especially when your own experiences were lonely or painful.

But your child’s number of invitations does not measure your parenting.

Some children want one close friend. Some love groups. Some make friends quickly. Others need months before they feel comfortable.

Stay curious without turning friendship into homework.

Your job is not to make your child popular. Your job is to help them feel confident, safe and capable of connecting with others.

You Do Not Have to Become Someone Else

You do not need a busy social life to show your child how friendship works.

You can model kindness. You can teach boundaries. You can practise conversation starters. You can send the awkward playdate text, offer a ride or help your teenager find a place where they might meet like-minded people.

Most importantly, you can listen when friendships are exciting, confusing or painful.

You do not have to lead your child into every friendship.

Sometimes, you just need to open the door.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I help my teenager make friends?

Help your teenager find recurring activities, clubs, jobs, or volunteer opportunities that align with their interests. Listen without immediately trying to fix the situation, and offer practical support such as transportation or a welcoming place to hang out.

How do I help my teenager make friends outside school?

Look for community programs, part-time work, sports, volunteering, arts programs, gaming groups or youth activities. Repeated contact around a shared interest gives friendships time to develop naturally.

What should I do when my child has no friends?

Listen carefully and determine whether your child feels temporarily left out or is experiencing ongoing isolation. Validate their feelings, help them identify one small social step and involve their school or healthcare provider when isolation is persistent or affecting their wellbeing.

Should I arrange friendships for my child?

Younger children may benefit from parent-arranged playdates. Older children and teenagers usually need more independence. Create opportunities and provide support, but avoid pressuring them to become friends with a particular person.