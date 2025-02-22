6 Self-Care Tips to Make Life Easier as a Career Mom

As a career mom, I’m passionate about, I often get asked about how I manage to juggle my business, my family, and my own well-being without completely burning out. The truth? It takes effort and is a constant push and pull. Like many moms, I’m always trying to find the “balance” between being a present parent and running my business, Lucie Fink Media. Self-care for me isn’t about extravagant spa days or lavish vacations – it’s about finding practical, sustainable ways to make my day-to-day life a little easier and more enjoyable. Here are some strategies and tools I rely on to keep my sanity intact:

1. Combine your mental and physical exercises

From my own experience as a busy mom, I know your time is very limited. Therefore, you may have to combine activities that are beneficial to your mental and physical well-being. This could include walking and listening to a podcast or sitting on the stationary bike with a good book. For me, therapy is a non-negotiable part of my self-care routine. At the same time, as a busy mom, carving out time for a session can be tricky.

That’s why I’ve started to take my weekly therapy calls outside. I pop in my headphones, lace up my shoes, and head out for a walk while I talk to my therapist on the phone. I get to prioritize my mental health while also getting some fresh air and exercise. The movement helps me process my thoughts more clearly, and I always return home feeling refreshed and more centered.

2. Playdates that Double as Mom Dates

So, good news — playdates don’t have to be only for the kids. One of my favorite ways to make my life a little easier is by arranging playdates with families whose moms I genuinely enjoy spending time with. While the kids entertain one another, you can catch up, laugh over your latest absurd parenting moments, and just have some much-needed adult conversation (even if the toddlers interrupt us every 4 seconds). It’s like hitting the refresh button on your social life without having to book a babysitter or plan a night out. Plus, it could be a great way to build up a support system of mom friends.

3. Find Digital Tools to Make Your Life Easier

Let digital tools handle the small stuff so you can focus on what matters. One game-changer for me has been Amazon Photos – it automatically saves both my existing photo collection and every new picture I snap of our family moments. As a content creator, the last thing I need is to stress about losing precious memories or getting that dreaded “storage full” message during my kid’s school performance. Just connect your account once (seriously, it takes minutes), and both your old and new photos are safely stored without you having to think about it. Plus, Prime members get unlimited photo storage and 5GB video storage– meaning you never have to choose which memories to keep. When you’re juggling meetings, pick-ups, and everything in between, it’s these little digital helpers that can make a big difference in your day-to-day peace of mind.

4. Build a Regimented Family Schedule

If your household is like mine, sleep is sacred. My kids have a set bedtime and we stick to it like clockwork. Following a regimented schedule can not only ensure that your kids get consistent, quality sleep (which is a gift in and of itself), but it could also give you time to reconnect with partners, friends, or family. You may also use the time to catch up on the tasks you couldn’t get to during the busy day. Whether it’s binge-watching a show, working on personal projects, or catching up on podcasts while you tidy up the house, those evening hours are crucial for your adult relationships and your mental health.

5. Try Batch Cooking to Save Time and Sanity

If you are the chef in your house, you know cooking can take up a major portion of each day. The solution? Give batch cooking a try. I’ve found it to be an invaluable time-saving strategy. On weekends or work days when I have time to take a longer lunch break, I prep meals for the rest of the week. Whether it’s chopping veggies, marinating proteins, or even fully cooking a few dishes, having ready-to-go meals in the fridge saves me so much time during the work week. It also takes the guesswork out of meal planning, which lightens the mental load. I even get my toddler involved when I can! Washing veggies, making smoothies, or stirring ingredients makes him feel included and teaches him valuable life skills.

6. Redefining Productivity

For a long time, I associated productivity with sitting at a desk from 9 to 5 because that’s what corporate culture taught me. But as a business owner with flexible hours, I’ve realized that productivity doesn’t have to fit into traditional work hours. Sometimes, stepping

away from my desk to take a walk, run an errand, or even play with my kids for 15 minutes can be just as valuable as refreshing my inbox. I’ve learned that I don’t have to be “on” at all times to be productive.

This is an invaluable mindset whether you are a business owner, stay-at-home mom, 9 to 5 worker, or some combination of the three. No matter your schedule, look for small moments in your day where you can step away and recharge, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Take your lunch break outside. Do a quick stretching routine between meetings. Or take a few deep breaths before picking your kids up from daycare. These little moments can make a big difference in how you feel after a long day.

Taking small, manageable steps

At the end of the day, self-care doesn’t have to be complicated or extravagant. It’s about finding small, manageable ways to make your life a little easier and more enjoyable. Whether it’s setting yourself up for a lighter mental load, multitasking during a walk, or sticking to a bedtime routine, these little things add up to a more balanced, fulfilled life.