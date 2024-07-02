Back to School for the Big Kids!
Having six kids close in age meant that for a long time, “Back to School” involved purchasing countless little backpacks, pencil crayons, safety scissors, easy-to-open lunch containers, new shoes and uniforms. I did a lot of shopping, organizing (and yes, labeling!) all the items I purchased for my crew of elementary school aged school-aged kids.
Fast forward a few years, and I am now preparing to send my fifth child off to college. I have now acquired a lot of experience with birds leaving the nest as they embark on their post-secondary education.
Back to school looks very different for our big-sized kids, but there are still must-have items and things to consider when you have a kiddo heading off for dorm room living.
Upon high school graduation, my teens have always gone off to a traditional residence hall style in a double room with a roommate who is a stranger. For kids in a family of our size, they found only having to share a room with one other person quite civilized. With social media and all the apps available now, kids can often connect with their future roommates prior to moving in, which is helpful when deciding who is bringing what. You certainly don’t need two of everything in those small rooms.
Here is my list of must-haves for dorm life in the first year of college:
- Lysol wipes/cleaning supplies – for move in day, to make sure the room is clean
- Shower caddy – this will hold all their toiletries as they head to the communal bathroom
- Flip-flops or shower shoes for communal showers
- Bathrobe and slippers
- Bath towels
- Medications/birth control/first aid kit/sanitary products
- Clothing hangers
- Alarm clock (put that phone away)
- Extension cord and power bar
- Laundry basket or bag for communal laundry facilities
- Laundry detergent
- Noise cancelling headphones (dorm living can be loud!)
- Bedding, including a mattress cover or foam cover for comfort
- Fan – early in the school year, those rooms are hot, and often no AC
- Bar-sized fridge (confirm with dorm policy)
- Printer (My experience is that one roommate brings the fridge, and the other brings the printer to share both)
- Computer paper
- Thumbtacks for a bulletin board. Blue tac for posters
- Note – if your student is close to home, only send seasonal clothes. They can get all the winter boots/coats when they get home for Thanksgiving. If the child is out of state, pack for all seasons
- Desk lamp
- Photos of family and friends, decorations for bedroom – posters, throw pillows, etc.
- Mabel’s Labels. Yes, we have mature/age-appropriate labels for this age group.
(To shop the whole list at once, check out our Amazon College Back to School Essentials)
It is equally important to consider what NOT to pack. Leave these items off the list:
- Candles and incense
- Space heaters
- Loudspeakers
- Drinking/Drug paraphernalia
Most importantly, send your kids away knowing that you are confident in them and that you will honor their independence while providing support. The transition can be tough. This will be a big change for everyone in your family, including you, the parents. Think of yourself not as an empty nester, but as a bird launcher. You’ve got this!
Julie Cole is the Co-founder of Mabel’s Labels Inc, a parenting author, and mom of six.