Beat the Winter Blues With a Trip to a Family Friendly All Inclusive Resort

If winter’s got you dreaming of sunshine and sandy beaches, Sunscape Resorts and Spas might be just what you’re looking for! As part of World of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, these all inclusive resorts in places like Mexico, Curacao, and the Dominican Republic are all about “Unlimited Fun” for families. With kid-friendly activities, plenty of dining options, and rooms that can fit the whole crew, Sunscape Resorts make it easy to unwind and create some unforgettable family memories. Sunscape Resorts and Spas from World of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection know how to give guests Unlimited Fun in vibrant, colorful beachfront locations such as Mexico, Curacao, and the Dominican Republic.

Families staying at a family-friendly Sunscape Resort can experience best-in-class service, multiple a la carte restaurants (with numerous kid-friendly options for even the pickiest of eaters!) and an endless array of activities ensuring that there is something fun for everyone!

We recently stayed at the Sunscape Coco Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for four days and three nights. Many of the features, restaurants, and activities that I mention below are similar across all Sunscape locations, but check the Sunscape Resorts and Spas website for the amenities specific to each resort.

STAY

At Sunscape Resorts, they roll out the red carpet for little ones – kids are given a special welcome at check-in and are presented with their passport to the resort that includes a schedule of all of the activities offered for kids during your stay.

Sunscape Coco boasts over 1,000 rooms with several unique family room categories to accommodate families of all sizes. Connecting rooms are also available upon request. There are even 3-bedroom suites that can sleep up to eight guests – plenty of room for the whole family, and maybe even the grandparents, too!

All Sunscape Resorts offer spacious and comfortable accommodations for all of your family’s needs. Rooms feature a furnished balcony or terrace with full or partial views of the ocean, tropical gardens, or lush greenways. All rooms and suites are non-smoking. Cribs are available upon request with no extra charge.

For guests seeking an elevated experience, the Sun Club offers upgraded rooms and a range of additional services including personalized check-in and check-out service, adults-only areas, and more. Sun Club guests have access to the Sun Club Lounge, a private location for both family and adult guests, complete with separate snack and beverage offerings. Sun Club guests also have access to a dedicated adults-only or family beach area.

PLAY

With a playground outside to welcome kids ages 3-12, the supervised Explorers’ Club at Sunscape Coco is a great place for young guests to hang out while the grown-ups take some time to themselves. The clubhouse was stocked with arts and crafts supplies, a foosball table, a rock-climbing wall and also featured a mini disco space and a gaming room with multiple TVs and gaming consoles. Activities such as kids’ yoga, treasure hunts, games, and crafts are scheduled throughout the day. All Explorer’s Club staff members are certified by the Red Cross in CPR for children.

The Core Zone Teens Club was also decked out with multiple TVs and gaming systems. In addition, there was a mini disco, a media room for nightly move showings, a billiards table, table tennis, and foosball, and several table games as well.

Sunscape Coco offers seven pools, two of which are adults only pools. The main pool features a swim-up bar. One of the family pools boasts two great water slides, with a splash pad for smaller kids nearby.

Kids aren’t the only ones that can have Unlimited Fun. Adults can play, too! There are plenty of activities for all ages, including morning yoga on the beach, water aerobics and dancing in the ocean, and hilarious poolside games. There is live entertainment every night – during our stay, there was a Latin show, a magic show, and a circus-style show. There are adults-only spots at each resort, and Sunscape Coco also has a casino on site and a disco for up to 400 people.

EAT

Sunscape Coco offers several dining options that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences, including five à la carte restaurants, a buffet, a food truck, a pizza shop, and a grab-and-go café. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available at each restaurant. Whether you have a picky eater or someone with a food allergy in your family, there are multiple options to keep you satisfied and safe.

For an additional fee, at Sunscape Coco, you can also make a reservation at a unique interactive dining experience with the world’s smallest chef. Le Petit Chef offers a magical dinner featuring an inspired four course menu with virtual little chef running the show and comically demonstrating you how your dinner is prepared.

When you’re in need of a cocktail (or mocktail) Sunscape Coco has ten bars around the property, from the swim-up bar in the pool, to the bars on the beach, to the adults-only sports bar – if you’re looking for a fresh and fruity tropical drink, they’ve got you covered!

RELAX

If lying on a beautiful white sand beach, listening to the waves crashing on the shore, and gazing up at the tall, swaying palm trees overhead isn’t relaxing enough, then you can pamper yourself at the Sunscape Spa, where a world of relaxation and rejuvenation awaits you. From a blissful, stress-melting massage to a refreshing facial, there are treatments designed for adults, couples, and kids, too!

Spent too much time in the sun? A soothing after sun wrap treatment can reduce redness. Want to make your skin flawless and Instagram-ready? A selfie facial will leave you glowing in your vacation photos. Kids and teens can even kick back with a fruity and delicious-sounding tropical cocoa mani and/or pedi.

OUR THOUGHTS

We were looking forward to the promise of Unlimited Fun, and Sunscape Coco delivered! As Sun Club guests, we were welcomed with a basket of beach toys, bubbles, and kid sunglasses – all of which came in handy during our stay. We spent most of our days on the beach, playing in the sand and swimming in the ocean, but we still made time to hit the pool and enjoy the water slides in the afternoon. The Explorer’s Club was great for taking a welcome break from the heat. I got a much-needed massage at the spa, which I loved, and we enjoyed relaxing in our spacious room every evening before heading out for dinner. As for the food offerings, my nine-year old son can be a picky eater at times, but there was something for him at every buffet and restaurant we visited – he even surprised me by trying sushi for the first time at Chopsticks, the Asian restaurant!

We had a great time on our trip, and even though we just got back, I can’t wait to start planning our next family vacation!

WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

If you’re already dreading the arrival of winter, now is the time to make your getaway plan! Sunscape Resorts & Spas is offering special packages perfect for the kid in everyone with the Press Play on Fun package available during booking through December 20, 2024, with travel through August 16, 2025. It includes a delightful welcome amenity and exclusive gift, breakfast in bed, a reserved spot by the pool or beach, and a family photo on the beach to capture those vacation vibes.

Additionally, World of Hyatt’s loyalty program offers member rewards and benefits such as free nights, exclusive member rates, room upgrades, dining experiences, and more at more than 1,250 destinations worldwide across 25+ brands.

The largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world, the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt, includes ten distinct resort and hotel brands designed for every lifestyle. In addition to Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, these brands include Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, and Alua Hotels & Resorts®. For more information, visit the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt at www.hyattinclusivecollection.com.