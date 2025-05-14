Building a Toy Empire and Fighting for Families: The Story Behind The Queen’s Treasures

When you think about toys, you probably think of joy, imagination, and maybe even a few sleepless nights from all the unboxing excitement. But behind every beautifully crafted doll accessory or historic 18-inch piece of doll furniture lies a story—and for The Queen’s Treasures, that story is one of passion, resilience, and advocacy.

On this episode of the Modern Mom Podcast, host Winnie sits down with Joanne Elia, founder of The Queen’s Treasures, to talk about how a modest dream became one of the most beloved brands in the toy world—and how today, Joanne is fighting for small businesses and safer toys in Washington D.C.

From Garage Startup to National Toy Brand

Joanne’s journey started in 2005, when, like many moms, she found herself overwhelmed by her daughter’s wish list from the American Girl catalog. With a creative background and grandparents who had passed down skills in woodworking and sewing, Joanne had an idea: create affordable, high-quality, historically inspired doll accessories that wouldn’t break the bank.

“I came up with four different product ideas and found a factory in China that could take my sketches and turn them into real products,” Joanne explained. “I had no company, barely any money, and stored everything in my garage.”

Today, The Queen’s Treasures is sold on Amazon, Target, Walmart, QVC, and through independent retailers—offering timeless toys that encourage imaginative play and teach children about history.

Why China? Why Now?

One of the major themes of this conversation was manufacturing and the often-misunderstood role of China in toy production.

Joanne explained that nearly 80% of toys sold in the U.S. are made in China—not because of shortcuts or low standards, but because of the labor-intensive craftsmanship needed to create these toys.

“Our dolls are hand-painted, hand-assembled, hand-sewn,” Joanne shared. “That kind of work just isn’t available at scale in the U.S. anymore, and if it were, the cost would be so high that most families couldn’t afford it.”

But new tariffs proposed by the U.S. government are threatening to make these toys unaffordable anyway. As Joanne explains, it’s not China that pays the tariff—it’s American businesses like hers. And for small companies already operating on razor-thin margins, a 20% increase in cost could be catastrophic.

Becoming a Voice for Small Businesses

When her sales suddenly flatlined in 2015, Joanne knew something bigger was at play. That year, Congress quietly raised the “de minimis” threshold on imported goods from $200 to $800. That shift allowed international sellers to ship directly to American consumers without having to follow the same safety laws or pay import taxes.

“I started losing visibility online because I couldn’t compete with prices that didn’t account for testing or tariffs,” Joanne said.

That wake-up call drove her to join the Toy Association’s Legislative Committee, where she now advocates for small businesses and consumer safety. She’s sat in rooms with major brands like LEGO and Disney, helping shape policy and push back on laws that could wipe out companies like hers.

“I might be The Queen’s Treasures, but I’m far from royalty,” she laughed. “I’m out there unloading containers myself, doing the work.”

Fighting for the Future of Toys

Joanne isn’t just advocating for her own company. She’s fighting for every parent who wants safe, affordable toys and for every child who deserves to dream and play without risk.

“We’re working to keep toys tariff-free,” she says. “This isn’t about avoiding taxes—it’s about making sure parents can still afford quality toys and that kids aren’t playing with unsafe knockoffs.”

Joanne encourages all parents to be informed. “You can look up legislation, you can research who your lawmakers are supporting. Knowledge really is power.”

Where to Find The Queen’s Treasures

If you’re ready to shop intentionally and support small businesses, you can find The Queen’s Treasures at:

thequeenstreasures.com

Amazon

Target

Walmart

QVC

Rainbow Resources

And local toy retailers (just ask them to stock it!)

Final Thoughts

This episode wasn’t just about toys—it was about what happens when a mom follows her intuition, builds something extraordinary, and then refuses to back down when the odds stack up against her. From creativity and courage to advocacy and heart, Joanne Elia’s journey is one we can all learn from.

Stay tuned for more episodes of the Modern Mom Podcast—where motherhood meets ambition and every story has the power to inspire.