Modern Mom Summer 2025 Internship Program Application – Empowering the Next Generation of Creators & Changemakers

Are you a high school student passionate about storytelling, social media, design, or video content creation? Do you love the idea of inspiring and connecting with a global community online?

The Modern Mom Summer Internship Program is your chance to get real-world experience, build your portfolio, and potentially earn volunteer credit towards the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) — a nationally recognized honor for community service.

This is a selective, volunteer internship where you’ll contribute creative content ideas and assets that may be featured across Modern Mom platforms. You’ll work directly with our editorial team, receive feedback on your work, and develop valuable content skills along the way.

We are accepting 3-5 interns for Summer 2025. Interns will track their volunteer hours, with the potential to qualify for the PVSA depending on participation level.

Who Should Apply?

High school students (grades 9-12) who are self-starters and passionate about media, content creation, or storytelling.

Students interested in careers in journalism, communications, social media, graphic design, or video production.

Creators excited to share their perspective — whether it’s capturing moments from college tours, sharing lifestyle tips, or creating engaging social media posts.

Must be organized, responsible, and able to meet deadlines.

Internship Perks:

✔️ Opportunity to contribute content that could be featured on ModernMom.com and our social platforms.

✔️ Mentorship and feedback from the Modern Mom team.

✔️ Official documentation of volunteer hours for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

✔️ A letter of recommendation upon successful completion of the program (by request).

✔️ Build your portfolio with real-world experience.

Blank Form (#6) First Name Last Name Grade Level (as of Fall 2025): School Name & Location: Email Parent/Guardian Name & Contact Info (if under 18): Why are you interested in the Modern Mom Internship Program? (150-300 words) What creative skills would you bring to the team? (Check all that apply): Writing/Blogging Graphic Design (Canva, Adobe, etc.) Social Media Content Creation (Reels, TikToks, Posts) Video Editing Photography Other Do you have any previous experience creating content (social media posts, videos, writing, graphics, etc.)? Yes No If yes, please describe or share links to examples. If selected, what are 1-2 content ideas you’d be excited to contribute this summer?(Example: video from a college tour, “day in the life” reel, graphic tips for student success, etc.) Are you able to commit to at least 20 volunteer hours over the summer (June-August)? Yes No Unsure Share a short video link (under 1 minute), graphic, social media post, article, or essay you’ve created that shows your creative style. This is optional but encouraged! Submit Form

Important Notes:

This is an unpaid, volunteer internship.

Content will be reviewed and approved by the Modern Mom team before publishing.

Interns must be based in the U.S. to qualify for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

We will provide official hour tracking and documentation toward the PVSA.

Bronze Level Teens 11-15: 50 hours

Bronze Level Young Adults 16-25: 100 hours

You can learn more about the PVSA eligibility here. https://presidentialserviceawards.gov/eligibility?

Applications Close: May 31, 2025

Selected interns will be notified by June 7, 2025.

Thank you for your interest in the Modern Mom Summer Internship Program! We can’t wait to meet the next generation of creative changemakers.