Modern Mom Summer 2025 Internship Program Application – Empowering the Next Generation of Creators & Changemakers
Are you a high school student passionate about storytelling, social media, design, or video content creation? Do you love the idea of inspiring and connecting with a global community online?
The Modern Mom Summer Internship Program is your chance to get real-world experience, build your portfolio, and potentially earn volunteer credit towards the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) — a nationally recognized honor for community service.
This is a selective, volunteer internship where you’ll contribute creative content ideas and assets that may be featured across Modern Mom platforms. You’ll work directly with our editorial team, receive feedback on your work, and develop valuable content skills along the way.
We are accepting 3-5 interns for Summer 2025. Interns will track their volunteer hours, with the potential to qualify for the PVSA depending on participation level.
Who Should Apply?
High school students (grades 9-12) who are self-starters and passionate about media, content creation, or storytelling.
Students interested in careers in journalism, communications, social media, graphic design, or video production.
Creators excited to share their perspective — whether it’s capturing moments from college tours, sharing lifestyle tips, or creating engaging social media posts.
Must be organized, responsible, and able to meet deadlines.
Internship Perks:
✔️ Opportunity to contribute content that could be featured on ModernMom.com and our social platforms.
✔️ Mentorship and feedback from the Modern Mom team.
✔️ Official documentation of volunteer hours for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
✔️ A letter of recommendation upon successful completion of the program (by request).
✔️ Build your portfolio with real-world experience.
Important Notes:
This is an unpaid, volunteer internship.
Content will be reviewed and approved by the Modern Mom team before publishing.
Interns must be based in the U.S. to qualify for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.
We will provide official hour tracking and documentation toward the PVSA.
Bronze Level Teens 11-15: 50 hours
Bronze Level Young Adults 16-25: 100 hours
You can learn more about the PVSA eligibility here. https://presidentialserviceawards.gov/eligibility?
Applications Close: May 31, 2025
Selected interns will be notified by June 7, 2025.
Thank you for your interest in the Modern Mom Summer Internship Program! We can’t wait to meet the next generation of creative changemakers.