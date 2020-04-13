During the course of your week, you may be hugged in many different ways. How can you tell what the hug means, especially if it comes from a man? Women tend to hug friends and family enthusiastically, almost any time they meet together. However, men can be elusive and mysterious when doling out hugs. Here five of the most common hug types and what they symbolize.

Decoding a Man’s Hug

The Awkward Hug

This hug feels wrong from the get-go. It’s almost as if he’s been pressured to hug you because everyone else hugs or the situation calls for a hug. Typically, he will quickly throw one arm around you and give a squeeze while looking for the exit, or closest person to distract himself. Often, these are side hugs with no eye contact.

The Friendly Hug

Some guys are super friendly and pass out hugs to everyone, while others reserve these hugs for special people in their lives. A guy will throw both arms around you for a few seconds in a warm, but brief hug. This basic hug shows you that he cares about you in a friendly, platonic way. Even if the hug lasts more than a few seconds, it could still be a friendly hug. Pay attention to the circumstances surrounding the hug. For example, he’s more likely to hang on for a minute if he hasn’t seen you in awhile.

The Hug That Seeks Comfort

If he rubs your back, he probably seeks your comfort. This principle applies regardless of the type of hug he’s giving. Guys are notorious for not talking about their feelings, but this simple action speaks volumes. Perhaps he’s trying to be strong for you and doesn’t want to voice his feelings. Or maybe he is hurting right there with you. Don’t make light of his hug. Give him some extra attention and return the comfort to him.

The Playful Hug

You often see playful hugs in the movies. The guy runs to the girl and scoops her up in his arms. She laughs as he twirls her around. If they look ridiculously happy, it’s because they are! HIs favorite thing is to hear her laugh and being the one to make her happy is his biggest accomplishment. If you have a guy who hugs you like this, don’t let him go! It shows he is comfortable with you and will go to great lengths to make you happy.

The Adoring Hug

A man with a romantic interest in you will typically make his intentions clear. First, his hug will be tighter and more directed. He might place one hand on your lower back. The other may travel to your neck so he can lay your head on his chest. Your lower bodies will most likely touch. This hug conveys his attraction for you. You feel it and know it’s not just a friendly hug. It also shows that he doesn’t want you to leave.

The Sensual Hug

This hug envelops your entire body. There will be absolutely no space between your body and his. Your Jr. High Dance chaperone would not approve! His hands trail down your back all the way to your bottom. The lower his hand travels, the more passionate he is towards you. If he leans his head toward yours, he conveys a desire for emotional connection as well as physical. Relish this hug!

When receiving hugs, focus on how they make you feel. Typically, you can tell if a hug is forced, or truly meant. Pay attention to his body language clues to determine if he is being friendly, romantic, or more.

Even lion’s like to hug!