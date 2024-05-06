Is it Tacky to Include a Cashapp or Venmo Link on Your Child’s Graduation Announcement?

Graduation season is upon us, and alongside the cap and gown come those all-important announcements. But in this age of digital everything, a new trend has emerged: including a Cashapp or Venmo link for gifts. The big question is, is it tacky or totally acceptable?

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Convenience: Let’s face it, digital transactions are fast and easy. No need to worry about checks getting lost in the mail or gifts gathering dust. Practicality: Cash can be used for anything the grad needs, from textbooks to dorm room decor, or even a much-needed coffee run. Modern Touch: It’s 2024, and embracing technology is part of the norm. Plus, it saves everyone the hassle of shopping for the perfect gift.

Cons:

Impersonal: Some may feel that asking for cash via an app lacks the personal touch of a handwritten card or thoughtful gift. Etiquette: Traditionalists might see it as a breach of social norms, bordering on rude. Grandma might not be thrilled about sending money into the digital abyss. Expectation Setting: It can create pressure on the recipient to send money, even if they might prefer not to. Not everyone is comfortable with the idea of a virtual tip jar.

Alternatives to Cash Apps

If you’re hesitant about going full-digital, here are some classy alternatives:

Gift Cards: A popular and versatile option, available for stores, restaurants, and online retailers. They offer the flexibility of cash with a touch of thoughtfulness. Wish Lists: Sites like Amazon allow you to create and share wish lists, ensuring the grad gets exactly what they need. It’s a win-win for both parties. Checks: The classic option that combines the personalization of a card with the flexibility of cash. Plus, it gives the recipient a reason to visit their bank. Personal Gifts: Thoughtful items like books, school supplies, or keepsakes can be more memorable and meaningful. A framed photo or a personalized mug can go a long way.

In the end, whether or not to include a Cashapp or Venmo link on your child’s graduation announcement depends on your social circle and personal preferences. If you think your friends and family will appreciate the convenience, go for it! Just remember to keep it light-hearted and optional. After all, graduation is about celebrating achievements, not just collecting funds.

Happy graduation season, and may your celebrations be filled with joy, pride, and maybe a few digital dollars!