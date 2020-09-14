ModernMom

#ModernMomMondays: Episode Three with Andrea Woroch

There’s no denying it — raising a family is expensive and in this episode, Winnie Sun and Andrea Woroch, a nationally-recognized budgeting expert and mom of two young girls, talk all things money and kids. Andrea discusses the challenges parents face with managing a budget and prioritizing expenses. Plus, the real ingredients in creating a perfect life for your kids that won’t make you go broke.

