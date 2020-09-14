ModernMomMondays: Episode Three with Andrea Woroch

The media has made Winnie Sun one of the industry’s most sought after financial experts. A regular contributor to Forbes, she’s appeared on the biggest finance programs and channels in the country, including CNBC, ABC, CBS, Fox Business, hot finance startup Cheddar and dozens of local network affiliates to help viewers better understand their money.

She has spoken at major international conferences, to large audiences at Fortune 500 companies, has been named Investment News “20 Women To Watch” and nicknamed “The Wealth Whisperer” by OC Metro Magazine.