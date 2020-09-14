ModernMomMondays: Episode Three with Andrea Woroch

There’s no denying it — raising a family is expensive and in this episode, Winnie Sun and Andrea Woroch, a nationally-recognized budgeting expert and mom of two young girls, talk all things money and kids. Andrea discusses the challenges parents face with managing a budget and prioritizing expenses. Plus, the real ingredients in creating a perfect life for your kids that won’t make you go broke.
About Winnie Sun
The media has made Winnie Sun one of the industry’s most sought after financial experts. A regular contributor to Forbes, she’s appeared on the biggest finance programs and channels in the country, including CNBC, ABC, CBS, Fox Business, hot finance startup Cheddar and dozens of local network affiliates to help viewers better understand their money.
She has spoken at major international conferences, to large audiences at Fortune 500 companies, has been named Investment News “20 Women To Watch” and nicknamed “The Wealth Whisperer” by OC Metro Magazine.
Comments