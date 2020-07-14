The Books On Our Summer Reading List

I noticed my teenagers today lounging around the pool, scrolling through their phones. It struck me. When I was lounging around a pool at their age, a book was my best company.

We’re all trying to keep our kids off screens. And let’s face it, we mamas are on our screens a little too much during this time as well. Summer is here, and so it’s time to put those reading lists together.

A Book for Baby and Mama

Being a new parent, especially in these crazy times, can be tricky to navigate. I recently interviewed this author after having read her book. Words of Wonder is a set of inspirational poems that both parents and babies can connect through and use to create a bond. Having a newborn is a remarkable time. This book celebrates this milestone.

Books for ALL the Kids

I am lucky enough to say that the writer at Globetrotting Mama is one of my best friends. She recently put a list together that is worthy of sharing far and wide. If you are a parent who wants your kids to know what is important in life (and I’m sure you are!), please check out her very important round up to help us create a more diverse home library.

A Book for Your Teen

Talented young writer, Jordyn Taylor, happens to be the daughter of a good friend. I thought I’d do her a “favor” of reading the book and offering it to my teens to read. In the end, Jordyn did ME the favor! The Paper Girl of Paris is an interesting, compelling book hits on history, relationships, family issues – all while keeping us completely engaged. Get your teens this book, and they won’t need to bring their phones to the pool!

A Book for Mom

Just before we went into lockdown, I was lucky enough to go on a relaxing beach holiday. I brought the latest book by Karma Brown as my beach read. I got SO into Recipe For a Perfect Wife, that I barely noticed the beach. Mama – if you get even a moment this summer to yourself, pick this beauty up!

A Book for EVERY ADULT EVER

White Fragility is a book we all need to read right now. I have seen myself in it. You will see yourself in it. It will scare you and it should. But you will learn and you will do better. It’s our job to do better.

What is on your reading list this summer?