ModernMomMondays: Episode One with Dr. Jill Garripoli Pedalino

In this episode, Winnie chats with award-winning pediatrician and author of The Universe Is Listening, Dr. Jill Garripoli Pedalino about the difficult decisions facing parents who are wondering if their kids should go back to school during these exceptional times. Everyone agrees that there are no perfect solutions, but there are several safety and lifestyle measures that can be put in place to minimize your child’s everyday risk from inevitable challenges that our country faces now and will likely face again in some other form in the future. In addition to useful parenting tips and parental guidance, Dr. Jill also brings to light something that many ModernMoms don’t consider. From a long-term health perspective, she’s more concerned about the current health habits and lifestyles of Americans which are significantly decreasing the effectiveness of their immune systems and their ability to fight this virus and many other preventable diseases like obesity, which affects 20% of our children and 70% of our adults! Tune in for an informative and empowering discussion.