Rainbow Rabbit: Inspiring Empathy and Acceptance in Children

My grandfather, Arthur Vallee, creator of Rainbow Rabbit, lived quite a life.

Disney animator. Check.

Actor in Hollywood. Check.

Professional songwriter for a television series. Check.

Successful automobile dealer for over 50 years. Check.

Married to my grandmother for 63 years. Check.

What could be my grandfather’s greatest accomplishment of all, however, is his wonderful gift that has inspired thousands of young children and touched the lives of many more, young and old, near and far.

Allow me to explain.

Rainbow Rabbit is a cute, cuddly, fictional character, whose story of empathy, acceptance and overcoming odds has won him widespread admiration and affection of children and adults all across the globe. The book, written by my grandfather, has empowered children, adults and educators across the country (and beyond) to stay true to themselves and embrace their uniqueness, despite many obstacles that can remain in our path. The book has also launched a popular school program available from grades Pre-K through Third Grade.

We recently celebrated the relaunch of my grandfather’s book, complete with brand new illustrations and an updated rhyme scheme. Even though Rainbow Rabbit has had a slight makeover, the lessons taught by the character remain the same.

One of the reasons the character of Rainbow Rabbit has been so effective is his relatability. You’re probably thinking, “How in the world can anybody relate to the story of a colorful, fictional character?” In all actuality, almost everyone can relate in some capacity, for a multitude of reasons. More on that in a bit. But first, here’s a quick summary.

Rainbow Rabbit

Rainbow Rabbit lives in Lettuce Valley. His colorful coat makes him stand out from the other rabbits, who sadly refuse to play with him, because he looks different.

This causes Rainbow Rabbit to feel lonely and isolated. As a result, he tries desperately to change his appearance. After various attempts, he comes to discover that he’s still the same. Without giving too much away (because we want you to read the book!) it appears all hope is lost, until Rainbow meets the Princess of Lettuce Valley. And along with her mother, the queen, the duo makes Rainbow Rabbit realize he is unique and special just the way he is. The end result is a transformation so empowering that it’s truly something to behold.

As previously mentioned, Rainbow and his surrounding cast are relatable to many. With the new school year upon us, this especially rings true for young children, as well as educators.

For some, Rainbow Rabbit represents a child at a new school, who may have problems making new friends for a multitude of reasons. Perhaps the new student suffers from a disability, which could prevent them from playing certain games other classmates play. This could also be unchartered territory for their fellow students, who have never encountered this scenario previously in their lives.

The Princess of Lettuce Valley

From the outside, it would seem that the princess has very little worries. After all, she lives with her mom and dad in a castle, and has individuals readily fulfilling any request she could ask for! However, like the perception of many students at schools across the world, not everything is as it seems. Her obligations as a princess leaves very little time for her to make true friends of her own. Most importantly, genuine friends ultimately unimpressed with her association with royalty.

Kind, courteous, and always empathetic, the princess represents the kind of friend everyone should grow up having. The princess could represent the student who asks the new classmate to sit with them at their table, when nobody else is offering an invitation. Or maybe a student has nobody to play with at recess or, or sit next to someone on the bus ride home from school. Having a friend like the princess can be a life-changing moment for a child. Unfortunately, that kind of impactful presence can be more of an exception to the rule. The world needs more people of her caliber, and our school programs encourage young children to be the type of friend that not only makes a difference in the classroom, but also the world!

The Queen of Lettuce Valley

For the educators out there, you need to look no further than the queen. After the princess introduced Rainbow Rabbit to her mother, the queen’s kindness was instrumental in unlocking Rainbow’s potential. There are countless students in the world who have remarkable potential. All it takes is a special teacher to notice it, unlock it, and make them realize it. If this can be accomplished, the impact a child can make on the world throughout the course of their life is immeasurable!

Sadly, my grandfather never lived to see the impact Rainbow Rabbit and the subsequent school program has made on today’s youth. Near the end of his life, he asked us to do the best we could to make sure his story reached as many children as possible. He wanted this so children realized their future was as bright as Rainbow Rabbit himself.

Too often, children are resigned to the fact that their current situation, whether a lack of acceptance from others or trouble fitting in with others, lasts the rest of their lives. The story of Rainbow Rabbit offers hope for a better tomorrow, and that most difficulties in life are temporary. In the process, they will understand that they deserve to have friends, they deserve to be accepted, and they deserve to belong. They will understand that if Rainbow Rabbit can overcome adversity, they can as well!

New stories and characters will soon join Rainbow Rabbit, and we can’t wait to show them to the world. All because of a man’s random sighting of a rainbow in the sky during a soggy afternoon many years ago.

Quite a legacy, indeed.