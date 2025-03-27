3 Fun and Safe Games for Kids and Dogs to Play Together

It is heartwarming to watch kids and dogs grow up together and play. They can be the best of friends. Games between children and canines are a great way to foster that relationship. Today, we want to talk about some fun they can play together. As always, play should be supervised.

Education First, Play Later

Before you allow kids and dogs to play together, you have to train and educate both of them. Some dogs are prone to resource guarding. It is a condition in which the dog is uncomfortable with having someone take his toys. If a dog stiffens or growls during play, stop the game. With proper training, however, resource guarding shouldn’t be a problem.

It is also important to teach children about the animal’s behavior and body language. Teach kids that a wagging tail is happiness, but a too stiff or fast wag can indicate fear as well. Growling is a sign of aggression or fear, signaling that the kid should back off.

Setting Ground Rules

Before you start playing games with children and dogs, set up some ground rules. These clear rules will ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Avoid sudden movements or loud noises that can startle the animal.

Do not allow pulling on the dog’s ears, tail, or fur.

Do not disturb a dog while eating, sleeping, or caring for young puppies.

If your child wants to pet another dog, always ask for permission from that dog’s owner.

Always supervise interactions between children and dogs, no matter the breed, size, or training level of the pet. You should intervene if the situation becomes dangerous or anyone becomes overwhelmed.

Top 3 Games for Children and Dogs

Search, Rescue, Toy

Kids love to play this game when they are little. When they grow up a bit, they can play with their dog. The premise is simple. Kids hide, and hold a fabulous reward in their hand. The owner (you), sends the dog to find the children. When the dog sniffs out their hiding spot, kids can come out, ask the dog to sit, and give him a toy to play with. Often, giggling gives the location away, but it doesn’t matter. Everyone involved has a fun time. And most importantly, the game is safe.

Round Robin Recall

This game can involve multiple kids. You can play this calm game inside or outside. Give each person a toy and then have them sit down on the floor around the outside of the room. Or in a circle if you are playing outside. Practice calling the dog from one person to another. The best toy for this game is a tug toy. When the dog comes, play for a few moments, and then have another person call the puppy.

Fetch

We cannot forget the classic game of fetch, can we? The old but reliable game promotes positive interactions between kids and dogs. It also helps them establish a strong bond.

For this game, you can use a ball toy or a Frisbee. Throw the ball, have the dog retrieve it, and then throw it again. You can play it for hours, for as long as everyone involved enjoys it.

You can also play it with two toys. If the dog is not good at dropping the toy, when he brings the first ball, throw the second one. And continue doing it.

Once you train your dog to drop the ball on cue, you can add more to the game. Have the dog perform a behavior like sit, down, or give a paw before throwing the ball.

Why Kids and Dogs Should Play With Toys

Dogs love playing with toys. But did you know that there are so many benefits for their health? Or for the relationship between a child and a dog? Let’s talk about some of the benefits.

Playing with toys provides the same mental stimulation humans get from doing the crossword or Sudoku puzzle. It will tire them out, and leave them without energy to get in trouble.

Enrichment toys enhance your dog’s ability to learn and train. It makes it easier for kids to train the dog to follow their commands and voice. Dogs develop new skills, and your kids learn how to handle a dog.

Toys help both children and dogs relax. It is time to chill, and after playing with toys, they are happier. The rewarding experience counters any stress they might have.

Toys prevent behavior problems including excessive barking, chewing on stuff, and everything in between.

Most importantly, playing together builds a bond and relationship like nothing before. Everyone involved will love spending more time together.

And of course, for the fun of it. Playing is fun, and every new toy makes the day extra exciting.

Final Words

Whether it is a game of fetch, hide and seek, or playing with puzzle toys, these activities provide endless fun and enrichment for both kids and dogs. Always choose age-appropriate and safe games, set clear boundaries, and supervise playtime. That will ensure a positive experience for everyone involved. These shared moments of joy and teamwork will create lifelong memories for your children.