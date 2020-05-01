Here I am, on day 3,674 of stay at home orders. It’s my official first day as the associate editor for Modern Mom, and I’m typing from my bed with the TV on in the background and a 5-year-old by my side. My how times have changed.

Or have they?

The pandemic is an unprecedented global event, but our ability to adapt and thrive as mothers is not. This Mother’s Day, we don’t deserve 24 hours- we deserve a year. From today on, society needs to acknowledge just how hard it is to be a mother in today’s world- and reward us for our efforts. That means better maternal policies and equal pay, a closing of the housework gap, and better postpartum health care.

There is power in writing; it can inspire action. I accepted this role because I believed in the vision of Modern Mom- it aligned with my mission to make mothers feel confident and understood. Long before COVID-19, I knew this was the year to dig deeper into telling the full story of motherhood- our fears, pleasures, goals, setbacks, and everything in between- so the world would recognize our importance. When this opportunity arose, I thought, what better place to inspire action than the premier online destination for moms?

There are some amazing articles from our contributors this month, reflecting on the first year as a mother to ways to celebrate important milestones while social distancing. I can’t wait for you to check them out, post your thoughts to each contributor in the comments, and share with your mom tribe.

I hope you and your babies are staying safe, and of course, Happy Mother’s Year. 😊

Sincerely,

Christine