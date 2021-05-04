Top 100 Moms List In Honor Of Mother’s Day

In honor of Mother’s Day, ModernMom is recognizing 100 Top Moms achieving significant life goals across twenty diverse categories from A-listers juggling the busy schedules of their kids to celebrity mom fitness instructors, financial wizards, physicians, foodies and former first ladies.
ModernMom has always strived to be an inspiration to women around the world. By recognizing these 100 women, we pay homage to the journey they took to achieve their individual goals and reach for the stars while raising their children to do the same. Children grow up so fast and we have to appreciate each moment but there is an achievable balance that these hand-selected women show us can be accomplished.
We chose twenty categories to best reflect the wide range of amazing successes across the momosphere. There are so many worthy, incredible moms we could mention, but we hope the five we chose for each category will inspire women to never give up on their dreams as they juggle precious time with their children.
The twenty categories include: Beauty & Style; Parenting; Art, Culture & Books; Home Décor; Environment; Causes & Charity; Work-life Balance; Money/Finance; Education; Marketing/Branding; Relationship/Family Advice; Fitness/Exercise; Medicine/Health; Nutrition & Diet; Career; Food/Cooking; Social Change; Technology; Travel; and Lifestyle.
Below are our Top 100 List Honorees!!
BEAUTY & STYLE
BELLA HADID https://www.instagram.com/bellahadid
ANDIE MACDOWELL https://www.instagram.com/andiemacdowell/
ALICIA YOON https://www.instagram.com/aliciayoon212/
FREDDIE HARREL https://www.instagram.com/freddieharrel/
MICHELLE PHILLIPS https://www.instagram.com/michellephillipsbeauty
PARENTING
MICHELLE OBAMA https://www.instagram.com/michelleobama
CHRISTINE CARTER https://www.instagram.com/cmichelcarter
MICHELE BORBA https://www.instagram.com/micheleborba
SHAUNA COOPER https://www.instagram.com/drshaunacooper
NORAH WEINSTEIN https://www.instagram.com/norahweinstein
ART, CULTURE & BOOKS
LUCY LIU https://www.instagram.com/lucyliu
JENNIFER LOPEZ https://www.instagram.com/jlo
LILY MARTINEZ https://www.instagram.com/lilylove213
PINK https://www.instagram.com/p!nk
BEYONCÉ https://www.instagram.com/beyonce
HOME DECOR
KELLY WEARSTLER https://www.instagram.com/kellywearstler
JOANNA GAINES https://www.instagram.com/joannagaines
MARIE KONDO https://www.instagram.com/mariekondo
MOLLIE OPENSHAW https://www.instagram.com/designlovesdetail
KERRY HARRIS https://www.instagram.com/popsofcolorhome
ENVIRONMENT
EMILY FISCHER>https://www.instagram.com/scienceemily
KRISTEN BELL https://www.instagram.com/kristenanniebell
BEA JOHNSON https://www.instagram.com/zerowastehome
GRACE LEE https://www.instagram.com/ninenaturals/
JENNE CLAIBORN https://www.instagram.com/
CAUSES & ADVOCACY
MACKENZIE SCOTT https://www.instagram.com/mackenziescott
SERENA WILLIAMS https://www.instagram.com/serenawilliams
MARISKA HARGITAY https://www.instagram.com/therealmariskahargitay
JENNIFER HYMAN https://www.instagram.com/jenn_rtr
DAISY LOVELACE https://www.linkedin.com/in/daisy-lovelace/
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
ARIANNA HUFFINGTON https://www.instagram.com/ariannahuff
SUZANNE BROWN https://www.instagram.com/mompowerment
MARY GROVE https://twitter.com/maryGrove
SHAHIRA MAREI https://www.instagram.com/dirtycookieoc
CATEY HILL https://www.instagram.com/cateyhill
MONEY/FINANCE
WINNIE SUN https://www.instagram.com/winniesundotcom
SHARON EPPERSON https://www.instagram.com/sharoneppersoncnbc
ANDREA WOROCH https://www.instagram.com/andreaworoch
MICHELLE LAMBRIGHT BLACK https://www.instagram.com/creditwriter
DARLA MERCADO https://www.instagram.com/darla_mercado
EDUCATION
PATTIE FITZGERALD https://www.instagram.com/safelyeverafter
JENNIFER MERCER https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-mercer32489
AI ZHANG https://www.instagram.com/aiaddysonzhang
DEIRDRE BREAKENRIDGE https://www.instagram.com/dbreakenridge
TEMEKA RICE https://www.instagram.com/temekaeaster
MARKETING/BRANDING
MIRI RODRIGUEZ https://www.instagram.com/mirirod
STEPHANIE LIU https://www.instagram.com/heystephanie
JESSIKA PHILLIPS https://www.instagram.com/jessikaphillips
SARAH EVANS https://www.instagram.com/prsarahevans
ALVINA ALSTON https://www.instagram.com/MoreMediaHits
RELATIONSHIP/FAMILY ADVICE
PEPPER SCHWARTZ https://www.instagram.com/dr_pepper_schwartz
JADA PINKETT SMITH https://www.instagram.com/jadapinkettsmith
JAMIE OTIS https://www.instagram.com/jamieotis
DAPHNE WAYANS https://www.instagram.com/daphnewayans
GABRIELLE UNION https://www.instagram.com/gabunion
FITNESS/EXERCISE
KATE HUDSON https://www.instagram.com/katehudson
AMANDA KLOOTS https://www.instagram.com/amandakloots
JULLIAN MICHAELS https://www.instagram.com/jilianmichaels
ASHLEY MARRIOT https://www.instagram.com/ashleymarriottla/
KODI KITCHEN BERG https://www.instagram.com/kodi_kitchen_berg
MEDICINE/HEALTH
DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY https://twitter.com/rwalensky
DR. RACHEL LEVINE https://twitter.com/secretarylevine
DR. LEANA WEN https://www.instagram.com/drleanawen
DR. MICHELLE THAI https://www.linkedin.com/in/michelle-thai-md-67a90311/
DR. NINA SHAPIRO https://www.instagram.com/drninashaprio
NUTRITION & DIET
LAURA SCOTT https://www.instagram.com/laurascottandco
KATIE COURIC https://www.instagram.com/katiecouric
CHADY DUNMORE https://www.instagram.com/__chady__/
SHANA MINEI SPENCE https://www.instagram.com/thenutritiontea/
DANNA PRATTE https://www.instagram.com/dannapratte
CAREER
KRIS JENNER https://www.instagram.com/krisjenner
KERRY WASHINGTON https://www.instagram.com/kerrywashington
MARSHA COLLIER https://www.instagram.com/marshacollier
KELLY HUNGERFORD https://www.instagram.com/kdhungerford
MAYA HU CHAN https://www.instagram.com/mayahuchan
FOOD/COOKING
CHRISSY TEIGEN https://www.instagram.com/chrissyteigen
AYESHA CURRY https://www.instagram.com/ayeshacurry
BROOKE WILLIAMSON https://www.instagram.com/chefbrookew
CAT CORA https://www.instagram.com/catcora
DANA SLATKIN https://violetla.com/
SOCIAL CHANGE
SOLEDAD O’BRIEN https://www.instagram.com/soledadobrien
KAMALA HARRIS https://www.instagram.com/kamalaharris
LISA LING https://www.instagram.com/isalingstagram
MEGHAN MARKLE https://www.instagram.com/sussexroyal
JEN LOUIE https://www.instagram.com/jenlouie
TECHNOLOGY
CATHY HACKYL https://www.instagram.com/cathyhackl
SUSAN WOJCICKI https://twitter.com/SusanWojcicki
RANI MANI https://www.instagram.com/ranimani0707
JOANNA STERN https://www.instagram.com/joannastern
MELINDA GATES https://www.instagram.com/melindagates
TRAVEL
JESS GEE https://www.instagram.com/jessgee
MARIA SIERRA https://www.instagram.com/lacooquette
NATALIE PREDDIE https://www.instagram.com/_nattyp
CARMEN SOGNONVI https://www.instagram.com/topflightfamily
SUMMER HULL https://www.instagram.com/mommypoints
LIFESTYLE
JENNIFER GARNER https://www.instagram.com/jennifer.garner
JUSTINE SANTANIELLO https://www.instagram.com/justinesantaniello
JOY CHO https://www.instagram.com/ohjoy
KELLY CLARKSON https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarkson
RADHIKA PATIL https://www.instagram.com/radhikagandhi
