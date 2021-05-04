Top 100 Moms List In Honor Of Mother’s Day

In honor of Mother’s Day, ModernMom is recognizing 100 Top Moms achieving significant life goals across twenty diverse categories from A-listers juggling the busy schedules of their kids to celebrity mom fitness instructors, financial wizards, physicians, foodies and former first ladies.

ModernMom has always strived to be an inspiration to women around the world. By recognizing these 100 women, we pay homage to the journey they took to achieve their individual goals and reach for the stars while raising their children to do the same. Children grow up so fast and we have to appreciate each moment but there is an achievable balance that these hand-selected women show us can be accomplished.

We chose twenty categories to best reflect the wide range of amazing successes across the momosphere. There are so many worthy, incredible moms we could mention, but we hope the five we chose for each category will inspire women to never give up on their dreams as they juggle precious time with their children.

The twenty categories include: Beauty & Style; Parenting; Art, Culture & Books; Home Décor; Environment; Causes & Charity; Work-life Balance; Money/Finance; Education; Marketing/Branding; Relationship/Family Advice; Fitness/Exercise; Medicine/Health; Nutrition & Diet; Career; Food/Cooking; Social Change; Technology; Travel; and Lifestyle.

Below are our Top 100 List Honorees!!

BEAUTY & STYLE

BELLA HADID https://www.instagram.com/bellahadid

ANDIE MACDOWELL https://www.instagram.com/andiemacdowell/

ALICIA YOON https://www.instagram.com/aliciayoon212/

FREDDIE HARREL https://www.instagram.com/freddieharrel/

MICHELLE PHILLIPS https://www.instagram.com/michellephillipsbeauty

PARENTING

MICHELLE OBAMA https://www.instagram.com/michelleobama

CHRISTINE CARTER https://www.instagram.com/cmichelcarter

MICHELE BORBA https://www.instagram.com/micheleborba

SHAUNA COOPER https://www.instagram.com/drshaunacooper

NORAH WEINSTEIN https://www.instagram.com/norahweinstein

ART, CULTURE & BOOKS

LUCY LIU https://www.instagram.com/lucyliu

JENNIFER LOPEZ https://www.instagram.com/jlo

LILY MARTINEZ https://www.instagram.com/lilylove213

PINK https://www.instagram.com/p!nk

BEYONCÉ https://www.instagram.com/beyonce

HOME DECOR

KELLY WEARSTLER https://www.instagram.com/kellywearstler

JOANNA GAINES https://www.instagram.com/joannagaines

MARIE KONDO https://www.instagram.com/mariekondo

MOLLIE OPENSHAW https://www.instagram.com/designlovesdetail

KERRY HARRIS https://www.instagram.com/popsofcolorhome

ENVIRONMENT

EMILY FISCHER>https://www.instagram.com/scienceemily

KRISTEN BELL https://www.instagram.com/kristenanniebell

BEA JOHNSON https://www.instagram.com/zerowastehome

GRACE LEE https://www.instagram.com/ninenaturals/

JENNE CLAIBORN https://www.instagram.com/

CAUSES & ADVOCACY

MACKENZIE SCOTT https://www.instagram.com/mackenziescott

SERENA WILLIAMS https://www.instagram.com/serenawilliams

MARISKA HARGITAY https://www.instagram.com/therealmariskahargitay

JENNIFER HYMAN https://www.instagram.com/jenn_rtr

DAISY LOVELACE https://www.linkedin.com/in/daisy-lovelace/



WORK-LIFE BALANCE

ARIANNA HUFFINGTON https://www.instagram.com/ariannahuff

SUZANNE BROWN https://www.instagram.com/mompowerment

MARY GROVE https://twitter.com/maryGrove

SHAHIRA MAREI https://www.instagram.com/dirtycookieoc

CATEY HILL https://www.instagram.com/cateyhill

MONEY/FINANCE

WINNIE SUN https://www.instagram.com/winniesundotcom

SHARON EPPERSON https://www.instagram.com/sharoneppersoncnbc

ANDREA WOROCH https://www.instagram.com/andreaworoch

MICHELLE LAMBRIGHT BLACK https://www.instagram.com/creditwriter

DARLA MERCADO https://www.instagram.com/darla_mercado

EDUCATION

PATTIE FITZGERALD https://www.instagram.com/safelyeverafter

JENNIFER MERCER https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-mercer32489

AI ZHANG https://www.instagram.com/aiaddysonzhang

DEIRDRE BREAKENRIDGE https://www.instagram.com/dbreakenridge

TEMEKA RICE https://www.instagram.com/temekaeaster

MARKETING/BRANDING

MIRI RODRIGUEZ https://www.instagram.com/mirirod

STEPHANIE LIU https://www.instagram.com/heystephanie

JESSIKA PHILLIPS https://www.instagram.com/jessikaphillips

SARAH EVANS https://www.instagram.com/prsarahevans

ALVINA ALSTON https://www.instagram.com/MoreMediaHits

RELATIONSHIP/FAMILY ADVICE

PEPPER SCHWARTZ https://www.instagram.com/dr_pepper_schwartz

JADA PINKETT SMITH https://www.instagram.com/jadapinkettsmith

JAMIE OTIS https://www.instagram.com/jamieotis

DAPHNE WAYANS https://www.instagram.com/daphnewayans

GABRIELLE UNION https://www.instagram.com/gabunion

FITNESS/EXERCISE

KATE HUDSON https://www.instagram.com/katehudson

AMANDA KLOOTS https://www.instagram.com/amandakloots

JULLIAN MICHAELS https://www.instagram.com/jilianmichaels

ASHLEY MARRIOT https://www.instagram.com/ashleymarriottla/

KODI KITCHEN BERG https://www.instagram.com/kodi_kitchen_berg



MEDICINE/HEALTH

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY https://twitter.com/rwalensky

DR. RACHEL LEVINE https://twitter.com/secretarylevine

DR. LEANA WEN https://www.instagram.com/drleanawen

DR. MICHELLE THAI https://www.linkedin.com/in/michelle-thai-md-67a90311/

DR. NINA SHAPIRO https://www.instagram.com/drninashaprio

NUTRITION & DIET

LAURA SCOTT https://www.instagram.com/laurascottandco

KATIE COURIC https://www.instagram.com/katiecouric

CHADY DUNMORE https://www.instagram.com/__chady__/

SHANA MINEI SPENCE https://www.instagram.com/thenutritiontea/

DANNA PRATTE https://www.instagram.com/dannapratte



CAREER

KRIS JENNER https://www.instagram.com/krisjenner

KERRY WASHINGTON https://www.instagram.com/kerrywashington

MARSHA COLLIER https://www.instagram.com/marshacollier

KELLY HUNGERFORD https://www.instagram.com/kdhungerford

MAYA HU CHAN https://www.instagram.com/mayahuchan



FOOD/COOKING



CHRISSY TEIGEN https://www.instagram.com/chrissyteigen

AYESHA CURRY https://www.instagram.com/ayeshacurry

BROOKE WILLIAMSON https://www.instagram.com/chefbrookew

CAT CORA https://www.instagram.com/catcora

DANA SLATKIN https://violetla.com/



SOCIAL CHANGE



SOLEDAD O’BRIEN https://www.instagram.com/soledadobrien

KAMALA HARRIS https://www.instagram.com/kamalaharris

LISA LING https://www.instagram.com/isalingstagram

MEGHAN MARKLE https://www.instagram.com/sussexroyal

JEN LOUIE https://www.instagram.com/jenlouie



TECHNOLOGY





CATHY HACKYL https://www.instagram.com/cathyhackl

SUSAN WOJCICKI https://twitter.com/SusanWojcicki

RANI MANI https://www.instagram.com/ranimani0707

JOANNA STERN https://www.instagram.com/joannastern

MELINDA GATES https://www.instagram.com/melindagates



TRAVEL



JESS GEE https://www.instagram.com/jessgee



MARIA SIERRA https://www.instagram.com/lacooquette

NATALIE PREDDIE https://www.instagram.com/_nattyp

CARMEN SOGNONVI https://www.instagram.com/topflightfamily

SUMMER HULL https://www.instagram.com/mommypoints



LIFESTYLE



JENNIFER GARNER https://www.instagram.com/jennifer.garner

JUSTINE SANTANIELLO https://www.instagram.com/justinesantaniello

JOY CHO https://www.instagram.com/ohjoy

KELLY CLARKSON https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarkson

RADHIKA PATIL https://www.instagram.com/radhikagandhi