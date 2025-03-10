10 Engaging Podcasts Your Family Can Enjoy Together

As a busy mom juggling work, school drop-offs, and all those after-school activities, I know how valuable it is to find something the whole family can enjoy — especially during car rides or lazy Sunday afternoons. We even have our favorite for the drive to school. Podcasts have become a fantastic way for my family to learn, laugh, and bond together.

And we’re not alone! A 2023 study by Edison Research found that 64% of parents say they listen to podcasts with their kids, making it a growing trend for family entertainment. Whether you have little ones at home, tweens, or teens, here are ten podcasts that we think (we hope!) will captivate everyone in the car.

For Younger Kids (Ages 4-10)

If your child constantly asks “Why?” about everything, this podcast is perfect. Produced by Vermont Public, But Why answers kids’ questions about science, history, and culture in a way that’s engaging and educational. Whether it’s “Why is the sky blue?” or “How do bees make honey?”, you’ll all learn something new together.

📌 Best Episode: Why do we have anxiety? – Great for reluctant learners!

Created and produced by parents of young children, Circle Round adapts carefully selected folktales from around the world into sound- and music-rich radio plays for kids ages 3 to 103. Each 15- to 25-minute episode explores important values like kindness, persistence, and generosity. What makes this podcast extra special is that each episode ends with an interactive activity designed to spark deeper conversations between kids and grown-ups—a great way to keep the learning going even after the story ends!

📌 Best Episode: “Hot Potatoes” – An old proverb from Africa says: “Truth is like oil. No matter how much water you pour on it, it will always float.”

🌟 Bonus Fun! The Circle Round website is packed with other cool activities for kids, including:

🎭 Coloring pages inspired by the podcast’s stories

📖 Printable story transcripts so kids can follow along as they listen

🎶 Original music from the show, so families can keep the magic going after the episode ends

This science-packed podcast, hosted by Mindy Thomas and NPR’s Guy Raz, is full of excitement, humor, and fascinating facts. It explores everything from deep-sea creatures to the mysteries of outer space, making learning fun for kids (and parents!).

📌 Best Episode: “The Science of Sneezing” – A fun, gross, and educational episode all in one.

Imagine a group of comedians, musicians, and actors performing hilarious and creative stories written by kids! That’s exactly what Story Pirates delivers. Each episode takes a real story submitted by a child and turns it into an exciting and often silly adventure.

📌 Best Episode: “The Time Machine” – A wacky journey through time that kids will love.

This unique podcast brings kid authors and professional writers together to create brand-new stories on the spot! Each episode pairs a child with a real-life author, who helps bring their idea to life in a fun and inspiring way. It’s perfect for kids who love storytelling, writing, or simply using their imagination.

📌 Best Episode: “The View from the Top” – A story about adventure, dreams, and thinking big!

🌟 Bonus Fun! The Story Seeds website is full of fun writing prompts, activities, and bonus content to help kids grow their storytelling skills!

For Tweens and Teens (Ages 10-16)

Hosted by Carson Chan, a 15-year-old nationally ranked archer (and our Teen Talk editor), this podcast is perfect for Gen Z teens looking for inspiration, motivation, and insight into sports, personal growth, and life as a young athlete. Carson explores archery, college prep, tech trends, and making an impact on the world — all from a teen’s perspective. It’s a great listen for young athletes, students, and anyone interested in self-improvement.

📌 Best Episode: “Let’s Go: Conquering Burnout” – A must-listen for students and athletes dealing with stress, exhaustion, and the pressure to succeed.

Ever had a debate at the dinner table over pizza vs. tacos? Smash Boom Best takes two popular topics and pits them against each other in a fun, debate-style showdown. It encourages critical thinking and even inspires kids to build their own arguments.

📌 Best Episode: “Dragons vs. Unicorns” – A fiery debate full of fun and fantasy!

History lovers (or reluctant history learners) will adore this storytelling podcast, which shares lesser-known yet fascinating historical stories with humor and engaging narration.

📌 Best Episode: “Potatoes and Rocks”– Some fun with Mr. Potato Head and Pet Rocks

Celebrity-Hosted Family Podcasts

This exciting podcast is a game show where kids have to determine who is lying and who is telling the truth. Yvette Nicole Brown (from Community) brings humor and energy, making it a fun way to teach kids critical thinking skills.

📌 Best Episode: “Dinosaurs” – Two “experts” claim to know all about dinosaurs, but only one is telling the truth!

If your family enjoys witty and satirical humor, this podcast starring Will Ferrell as his iconic Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, is a hilarious option.

📌 Best Episode: “Ron Takes a Deep Dive into History” – A comical and completely inaccurate retelling of historical events!