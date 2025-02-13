The Taylor Swift Super Bowl Backlash: An Opportunity to Be Kind

Growing up, football was a big deal in our household — my dad was an avid fan, always glued to the TV on game days. Me? Not so much. The excitement, the rules, the intensity — I just never really got into it.

But this season was different.

I found myself drawn to football in a way I never expected, thanks to what I like to call The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Effect. Her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce brought a fresh energy to the sport, attracting new fans, sparking conversations, and even boosting the NFL’s viewership. The cultural crossover was fascinating — music and sports colliding in a way that made football feel a little more relatable to people like me.

And yet, despite all the fun and excitement, there was backlash.

Why Was Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Appearance Controversial?

Taylor Swift wasn’t performing at the Super Bowl. She wasn’t making speeches or calling attention to herself. She was simply there — cheering, smiling, and supporting someone she loves. And for that, people were upset.

It’s a familiar pattern: a successful woman steps into a space where people don’t think she belongs, and suddenly, her mere presence becomes a problem.

But if we take a step back, what message does that send? Especially to young people who look up to her?

Taylor Swift’s Success Speaks for Itself

Regardless of where you stand on Taylor Swift, there’s no denying the work she has put in. She didn’t stumble into fame — she built it, brick by brick.

She has won 12 Grammys , including Album of the Year more times than any other artist in history .

She became the first artist ever to claim the entire Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from Midnights .

Her Eras Tour boosted the U.S. economy by $5 billion , broke multiple records, and was so influential that the Federal Reserve reported on it .

Her concert film became the highest-grossing concert movie of all time .

She was named TIME’s Person of the Year , the first woman to receive the honor twice .

Harvard, Stanford, and NYU have studied her work as a lyricist, artist, and cultural icon .

But beyond her professional achievements, she’s made a point to give back.

She has advocated for artists’ rights, women’s rights, and voter participation .

She quietly donates to food banks in every city she performs in.

She has given millions to disaster relief efforts and helped struggling families without seeking recognition.

She took her abuser to court, sued him for just $1 , and won — not for money, but because some things are worth more than wealth.

And yet, despite all of this, some people still choose to tear her down for simply existing in a space they don’t think she belongs.

Money Magnifies Who You Are

As someone who works with incredibly successful people, there’s one thing I know to be true: money magnifies who you already are.

A kind person who gains wealth tends to become even kinder — giving more, helping more, lifting others up.

A jerk who becomes rich often becomes an even greater jerk .

By all accounts, Taylor Swift has used her success to uplift others. Whether or not you’re a fan, there’s something to be said for recognizing dedication, resilience, and positive impact.

An Opportunity to Be Kind

This entire conversation — Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, the backlash, the cultural impact — boils down to something much bigger: how we choose to treat one another.

Instead of tearing people down, we have an opportunity to be kind. To celebrate those who work hard, chase their dreams, and lift others up along the way.

Because words matter. The way we talk about people — especially those in the public eye — shapes the way young people see the world and their place in it.

So, let’s choose kindness. Let’s choose support. Let’s choose respect.

It makes all the difference. 💛

………

