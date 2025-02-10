Dreams Resorts Launches Partnership with Master Chef Junior

In January, Hyatt Hotels and Endemol Shine North America, producers of the FOX hit cooking competition show, Master Chef Junior, announced a unique collaboration that promises to cook up fun and adventure at participating Dreams Resorts and Spas. Together, the brands will offer innovative culinary experiences designed to delight families and make the all-inclusive dining experience even more delicious!

For a limited time, and designed to target younger guests ages 6-12, the MasterChef Junior collaboration will include:

A For Kids by Kids Menu

Exclusive Explorer’s Club programming

Surprise & Delight Pop-Up Activations

Dreams Natura Resort & Spa was the first to roll out this new programming and my son and I were invited to attend the launch of this exciting endeavor. First, we walked the red carpet and sampled beverages created by Master Chef Junior Season 9 Winner Bryson McGlynn and Season 8 semifinalist Ivy Childs. Then we were seated in the ballroom to witness the unveiling of the Dreams and Master Chef Junior “for kids, by kids” menu, which was designed by Bryson and Ivy. The chefs designed the menu to include familiar foods and introduce new flavors.

A few of the items on the menu were Ivy’s “Guac that Rocks” and Bryson’s “Alabama Pow Pow Shrimp Tacos,” a nod to his home state. My son couldn’t stop eating the guacamole and he absolutely loved Ivy’s “Jacki O’ Chicken” – a panko crusted chicken breast that was crispy, spiced just right, and, according to my son, way better than any breaded chicken I’ve ever managed to make at home! Even though we were stuffed, we were also served dessert – Bryson’s Peanut Butter Pie and Ivy’s Nanny’s Banana Bread. Both were out of this world, and the perfect ending to a fantastic meal! The following day, the Master Chef Junior Menu was available for guests at the Bluewater Grill at Dreams Natura.

I asked Bryson and Ivy if they had any advice for kids who were interested in doing some more cooking alongside their parents. Bryson said young chefs should just “follow their dreams,” while Ivy advised parents to just “let [kids] make a mess” and experiment in the kitchen. The following day, a dozen lucky kids (my son included) got the chance to do just that by taking part in a Master Chef Junior Mystery Box Challenge. The challenged was hosted by Bryson and Ivy and Master Chef Junior judge Daphne Oz. The kids were given five minutes to turn a crepe, some syrup or sauce, and cereal into a tasty treat that their parents got to sample. When asked what he was making, my son replied that he was going for a “smoothie vibe” filling his crepe with the required strawberry sauce and cereal and tons of fresh berries. Another young chef explained that he was making a rainbow, with a crepe full of strawberries, mango, pickles, gummy worms, and blueberries.

The Master Chef Junior Mystery Box Challenge and other show-themed activities will now appear in the Dreams Natura Explorer’s Club, the kid’s club and activity center for guests ages 3-12. The challenges are meant to encourage adventure and experimentation, and might just inspire a future generation of young chefs!

The next day, Dreams Natura guests were treated to a pool party and surprise Master Chef Junior Gourmet Pop-Up Cart. The cart featured freshly made marquesitas – a delicious crepe-based dessert from Yucatan, Mexico. The crepes were filled with chocolate or cheese, rolled up, and then topped with caramel or jam. Guests sampled beverages created by Bryson and Ivy and mingled, danced, and enjoyed the treats by the infinity pool overlooking the beach.

At Dreams Natura, there is so much for the family to do. There are four pools, three water slides, a splash pad, and a lazy river to splash the day away in. The truly daring can fly through the air on the RollGlider. Younger kids can hang out at the Explorer’s Club while teens have their own spot at the Core Zone Teens Club. Not to mention there is always a wide array of scheduled activities throughout the day, such as morning yoga on the beach, afternoon music trivia in the lobby, and captivating entertainment after the sun goes down! With the addition of MasterChef Junior menus, activities, and pop-up surprises, guests will embark on an all-inclusive culinary journey filled with fun, food, and adventure.

“MasterChef Junior has always been about inspiring young chefs to explore the kitchen with creativity and confidence,” says Christopher Lucero, Executive Director, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. “Working with Dreams Resorts & Spas allows us to bring this same spirit of discovery and fun to families on vacation, where kids can learn hands-on skills, try exciting flavors, and make memories in unforgettable locations. We’re thrilled to expand our mission of culinary empowerment in a setting that’s all about relaxation, adventure and family bonding.”

The MasterChef Junior-inspired experiences are currently available at select Dreams Resorts & Spas. The first resorts to offer this exciting culinary adventure include:

To learn more about the Dreams Resorts & Spas MasterChef Junior partnership or to book a reservation at a participating resort, visit DreamsResorts.com or follow along via social media at @dreamsresorts or #MasterChefJunioratDreams. You can catch up on MasterChef Junior on Hulu.