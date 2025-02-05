Egg Prices Are Scrambling Wallets—Here Are 5 Egg-cellent Alternatives

Well, folks, it’s happened. Waffle House—yes, the 24/7, always-reliable, we-survived-the-apocalypse Waffle House—just slapped a 50-cent surcharge on eggs because of the ongoing bird flu crisis. That’s right. Egg prices have gotten so out of hand that even the kings of budget-friendly breakfasts are throwing in the towel (or, in this case, the extra charge).

According to the USDA, over 13 million hens have been wiped out by the bird flu since December, sending egg prices soaring like a chicken that just found out it can’t actually fly. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that egg prices have jumped 50% in the last year—which, coincidentally, is also the percentage of your paycheck that now goes toward brunch.

So, if you’re tired of taking out a small loan every time you want an omelet, don’t worry—I’ve got five fantastic, budget-friendly egg replacements that’ll keep your baking, breakfast, and cooking game strong.

Now, let’s be real for a second—none of these are going to magically turn into a sunny-side-up or fix your scrambled egg cravings. But for recipes where eggs are more about structure, moisture, or binding? You might not even miss them.

1. Flaxseed Meal: The Tiny But Mighty Egg Swap

Eggs are great, but have you met flaxseed? This little nutritional powerhouse can replace eggs in baking with one tablespoon of ground flaxseed mixed with three tablespoons of water. Let it sit for a few minutes until it thickens up, and voilà—your cookies, muffins, and pancakes won’t even miss the egg.

Plus, flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, meaning they’ll do your heart and digestion a favor while saving you from egg-price-induced rage.

📌 Pro tip: If you ever wondered what it feels like to be a DIY scientist, watching flaxseed turn into goop is a solid start.

👩‍🍳 Best for: Muffins, pancakes, cookies, and quick breads.

2. Applesauce: Because Who Needs Eggs When You Have Fruit?

Applesauce is basically the unsung hero of egg-free baking. 1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce = 1 egg in most recipes. It keeps things moist (I know, we all hate that word), adds a touch of natural sweetness, and best of all—no risk of salmonella!

Perfect for cakes, brownies, and pancakes, applesauce also means you can technically say you had fruit today.

📌 Pro tip: Works best in recipes where you don’t need eggs to provide structure—so, uh, don’t try making scrambled applesauce.

👩‍🍳 Best for: Cakes, brownies, and soft-baked treats.

3. Silken Tofu: The Protein Powerhouse

Tofu? As an egg replacement? Yes, and don’t knock it till you try it. Blend up 1/4 cup of silken tofu and use it to sub for one egg in recipes like quiches, custards, and even baked goods. It’s packed with protein, totally neutral in flavor, and makes everything extra creamy.

📌 Pro tip: It’s an amazing swap for egg-heavy dishes—so if you’re missing that fluffy, custardy texture, tofu’s got your back.

👩‍🍳 Best for: Quiches, custards, and rich, dense baked goods.

4. Aquafaba: The Chickpea Water Miracle

Before you pour that can of chickpeas down the drain, WAIT. That weird, cloudy liquid inside? That’s called aquafaba, and it whips up just like egg whites.

Use three tablespoons of aquafaba per egg in recipes that call for whipped egg whites—think meringues, macarons, or even homemade mayo. It’s like eggs, but plant-based and way cheaper.

📌 Pro tip: If you enjoy defying the laws of food science, watching chickpea water turn into stiff peaks will absolutely blow your mind.

👩‍🍳 Best for: Meringues, macarons, marshmallows, and light baked goods.

5. Store-Bought Egg Replacers: When You Just Can’t Be Bothered

If all of this sounds like too much effort, don’t worry—there are pre-made egg replacers designed to do the heavy lifting for you. Brands like Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer and Ener-G Egg Replacer have done the science-y stuff already, so all you have to do is follow the instructions and get back to whatever it is you’d rather be doing.

📌 Pro tip: This is the easiest swap for any recipe, from baking to cooking, so if you’re feeling lazy (no judgment), this is your best bet.

👩‍🍳 Best for: Everything from cakes to pancakes to binding burgers.

Final Thoughts: Don’t Let Egg Prices Crack You

Look, eggs are great, but so is keeping your grocery bill under control. With prices going absolutely feral, now is the perfect time to experiment with alternatives—and who knows? You might just find a new favorite.

Now, if you’re here because you just wanted an over-easy egg without the over-the-top price tag… I get it. These swaps won’t replace your Sunday-morning fried eggs or your diner-style scrambled situation. But if you’re baking, binding, or just trying to make pancakes without taking out a second mortgage, these options can totally do the job.

Until the bird flu crisis calms down, embrace the flaxseed goop, the chickpea magic, and the tofu transformation. And if all else fails? Maybe it’s time to rethink breakfast.

(Pancakes for dinner, anyone?)

📢 Which egg alternative is your go-to? Or are you just paying the ridiculous egg prices anyway? Let’s hear it in the comments!