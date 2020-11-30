2020 Holiday Gift Guide

This year the holidays are different with family celebrations smaller and less friend get-togethers, but that doesn’t mean that gift gifting can’t still be ah-mazing! We’ve included unique gift ideas for everyone on your list. This year more than ever, we need to show each other that we care. While gifts are fun, sending a text or card to let someone know you are thinking about them is what’s truly important. 🙂
The Dirty Cookie is seriously the most fun gift we’ve seen in awhile – they are delicious cookie shots that you can fill with milk, coffee, ice cream, or your favorite alcohol. Fun for all ages and so adorable! They have Christmas and Hanukkah Decorating Kits (and even one for New Year’s!) that are so cute and come with chocolate and sprinkles to give your own special touch. Seriously check them out!
For anyone who loves to cook – especially breakfast! The BELLA Nonstick Copper Griddle makes cooking so quick and easy! The large cooking surface can hold 8 eggs or pancakes at once! No more standing over the stove waiting to flip 2 pancakes at a time! You can also be creative and use it for cooking veggies, burgers or stir fry! Easy to clean and it’s portable. What’s not to love?
For the kids, but many of you may be familiar with this toy from the 70’s – the Evel Knievel stunt cycle is back! Rev it up and it’ll roll, jump and flip fast! It’s old school so no batteries, apps or electronics needed! Build an obstacle course for it to jump over or have it fly over a ramp. An imaginative toy that’s fun for all ages!
Looking for a gift that brings out your child’s creativity and does not include electronics? The Dough Project has amazing dough made from all natural, food -grade ingredients with the colors coming from plants. The DIY mix or the holiday gift packs make a safe and incredibly fun gift. The packaging is adorable and there are some creative ideas on the website for even more fun!
Qbi Explorer is an amazing interactive puzzle for kids that includes blocks to construct a track, a garage and push-and-go cars. They can create their own racetracks (more than 100 different possible track combos) for the car that will keep the kids entertained and intellectually stimulated. The blocks stick together with magnets and can easily be taken on the go. This is definitely a must-have gift for any child 5+ (note: they also have a preschool version!).
For some wonderful eco-friendly gifts, look no further than Misce Goods with their beautiful natural home goods. Anyone on your list would love the gorgeous Macrame Farmers Market bag and reusable straws and cutlery sets, or the funky concrete tray. Stylish, reusable and useful – what a terrific combo!
For your beach-loving friend, the FlexSafe is a practical and completely useful gift. Instead of worrying about valuables being stolen when riding the waves in Hawaii, lock them up safely in the FlexSafe that secures to a lounge chair, fence, bicycle or literally anywhere. Brilliant idea and fab gift.
One of our favorite gifts of the year is the TonieBox. This is audio entertainment system brings hours of stories, songs and fun. This toy will spark imagination and independent play. This revolutionary toy brings storytime to life. You can use the content Tonies that are pre-recorded or customize your own content. For kids 3+ and is seriously a gift that keeps on giving.
For the golf and whiskey lover, check out the Murray Golf Ball Whiskey Glass Set. Featuring two hand crafted 11 ounce rock glasses (made in the USA) with an embedded Titleist ball! What’s not to love?!
Tranquility Cool-to-the-Touch Weighted Blanket at Walmart
Looking for an adorable snuggly gift for a little one on your list? This super soft MINISO Snowman Penguin will look adorable under the tree and bring some cute fun to the holiday season.
