2020 Holiday Gift Guide

This year the holidays are different with family celebrations smaller and less friend get-togethers, but that doesn’t mean that gift gifting can’t still be ah-mazing! We’ve included unique gift ideas for everyone on your list. This year more than ever, we need to show each other that we care. While gifts are fun, sending a text or card to let someone know you are thinking about them is what’s truly important. 🙂

The Dirty Cookie is seriously the most fun gift we’ve seen in awhile – they are delicious cookie shots that you can fill with milk, coffee, ice cream, or your favorite alcohol. Fun for all ages and so adorable! They have Christmas and Hanukkah Decorating Kits (and even one for New Year’s!) that are so cute and come with chocolate and sprinkles to give your own special touch. Seriously check them out!

This is one of the coolest gifts for flower lovers. Rosepops are preserved roses that smell absolutely amazing and the best part is, that they last up to a year! What?! It’s true and not only is the smell insane, but they are just gorgeous. You pull the ribbon and the roses slowly pop up out of the box! You can choose the color of the roses and also can customize the box with a personal message and even monogram, add a photo or charms to make it even more unique. LOVE.

One of the hottest gifts of the year is from Segway! Great way to social distance while safely scooting around! The Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is designed for kids with bright colors and 3 safety braking system. Max speed of 8.7 mph and 6.2 mile range! It’s electric but has mechanical brakes and folds up. SO fun.

With so many people working out at home, a new yoga mat will definitely be appreciated! We love the new Unity Yoga Mat from NUPRAVA. It doesn’t slip and the microfiber suede surface means no towel! And the best part is it’s machine washable! Goodbye to the stinky mat smell! It’s reversible and comes in 5 lovely colors. Great gift!

Crux 3.7-Quart Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer is the best gift! Cook french fries, chicken wings and so much more with little or no oil! Make crispy healthier food with the high performance heat circulation technology that shuts off to not over cook! Brilliant, useful, easy to clean, and comes in adorable colors! For anyone who wants to eat healthier and loves gadgets, this is the best gift!

It’s harder to get a good night sleep with all that’s going on in the world, so how about helping out with a soft soothing Satin Eye Mask and Pillow Case Bundle ? It’ll be hard not to drift off when the silky soft satin touches your loved one’s face and the light-blocking eye mask blocks out unwanted visual distractions. A beautiful and luxurious gift for anyone on your list.

For anyone who loves to cook – especially breakfast! The BELLA Nonstick Copper Griddle makes cooking so quick and easy! The large cooking surface can hold 8 eggs or pancakes at once! No more standing over the stove waiting to flip 2 pancakes at a time! You can also be creative and use it for cooking veggies, burgers or stir fry! Easy to clean and it’s portable. What’s not to love?

For the kids, but many of you may be familiar with this toy from the 70’s – the Evel Knievel stunt cycle is back! Rev it up and it’ll roll, jump and flip fast! It’s old school so no batteries, apps or electronics needed! Build an obstacle course for it to jump over or have it fly over a ramp. An imaginative toy that’s fun for all ages!

Looking for a gift that brings out your child’s creativity and does not include electronics? The Dough Project has amazing dough made from all natural, food -grade ingredients with the colors coming from plants. The DIY mix or the holiday gift packs make a safe and incredibly fun gift. The packaging is adorable and there are some creative ideas on the website for even more fun!

Qbi Explorer is an amazing interactive puzzle for kids that includes blocks to construct a track, a garage and push-and-go cars. They can create their own racetracks (more than 100 different possible track combos) for the car that will keep the kids entertained and intellectually stimulated. The blocks stick together with magnets and can easily be taken on the go. This is definitely a must-have gift for any child 5+ (note: they also have a preschool version!).

For some wonderful eco-friendly gifts, look no further than Misce Goods with their beautiful natural home goods. Anyone on your list would love the gorgeous Macrame Farmers Market bag and reusable straws and cutlery sets, or the funky concrete tray. Stylish, reusable and useful – what a terrific combo!

For your beach-loving friend, the FlexSafe is a practical and completely useful gift. Instead of worrying about valuables being stolen when riding the waves in Hawaii, lock them up safely in the FlexSafe that secures to a lounge chair, fence, bicycle or literally anywhere. Brilliant idea and fab gift.

One of our favorite gifts of the year is the TonieBox. This is audio entertainment system brings hours of stories, songs and fun. This toy will spark imagination and independent play. This revolutionary toy brings storytime to life. You can use the content Tonies that are pre-recorded or customize your own content. For kids 3+ and is seriously a gift that keeps on giving.

For the golf and whiskey lover, check out the Murray Golf Ball Whiskey Glass Set. Featuring two hand crafted 11 ounce rock glasses (made in the USA) with an embedded Titleist ball! What’s not to love?!

Looking for an adorable snuggly gift for a little one on your list? This super soft MINISO Snowman Penguin will look adorable under the tree and bring some cute fun to the holiday season.