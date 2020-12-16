Peppermint Bark Recipe

This peppermint bark is a staple at the holidays.

It’s super easy to make and if you’re looking for an inexpensive but pretty gift, you can wrap up the bark and give it away as a gift.

Think school teachers, holiday parties. Everyone loves chocolate bark!

Ingredients

(2) 10 oz bags premium dark chocolate chips

(2) 10 oz bags premium white chocolate chips

4 or 5 crushed peppermint candy canes



Directions

Take 4-5 candy canes and place them in a Ziploc baggie. Using a mallet or rolling pin smash the candy canes into small pieces … not dust …. just tiny bite-size pieces. Set aside. In a small glass microwave-safe bowl, heat one 10 oz bag of premium dark chocolate chips in 30 seconds intervals stirring in between until completely melted. Once the first batch is completely melted, gradually pour the second bag into the melted chocolate. The second bag of chips will melt from the heat of the already melted chocolate. This is called “tempering” and I promise taking this extra step will make your chocolate shiny and beautiful when finished.

Once the chocolate is completely melted pour it into a baking sheet lined with wax paper. Make sure your wax paper sticks out of the pan so you can easily lift it out when everything is hard. Refrigerate this first layer for 5 minutes.

In another small glass microwave-safe bowl, heat one 10 oz bag of premium white chocolate chips in 30 seconds intervals stirring in between until completely melted.

Once the first batch is completely melted, gradually pour the second bag of white chocolate into the already melted chocolate. The second bag of chips will melt from the heat of the already melted chocolate. This is exactly the same as we did with the dark chocolate.

Pour the white chocolate over the hardened dark chocolate and smooth with a spatula.

Sprinkle with candy pieces and refrigerate for 20 minutes until firm.

Pull the chocolate out with wax paper and break into pieces.

Yum!

Want to watch Jessie take you through this recipe step by step? Check out the vide below: