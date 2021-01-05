Baked Beets Recipe

I love fresh beets, and I finally figured out a sure-thing recipe that blows my friends away.
They are sweet, just like candy, and I can serve this dish with any meal.
Ingredients
- 5-10 multi colored fresh beets (canned will NOT work)
- 1/2 cup of olive oil and balsamic vinegar (mixed)
- salt and pepper
Directions
Cut the stems off the bulbs. Peel and slice the bulbs in halves or quarters, depending on the size of your beets.
Use a small baking dish so that the beets are touching, almost crammed (I use a meat loaf dish). Toss the beets with 1/2 cup of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 350 for about 1 hour, until soft.
Delish!!!!
