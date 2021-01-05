Baked Beets Recipe

I love fresh beets, and I finally figured out a sure-thing recipe that blows my friends away.

They are sweet, just like candy, and I can serve this dish with any meal.

Ingredients

5-10 multi colored fresh beets (canned will NOT work)

1/2 cup of olive oil and balsamic vinegar (mixed)

salt and pepper

Directions

Cut the stems off the bulbs. Peel and slice the bulbs in halves or quarters, depending on the size of your beets.

Use a small baking dish so that the beets are touching, almost crammed (I use a meat loaf dish). Toss the beets with 1/2 cup of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 350 for about 1 hour, until soft.

Delish!!!!