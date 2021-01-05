ModernMom

Baked Beets Recipe

I love fresh beets, and I finally figured out a sure-thing recipe that blows my friends away.

They are sweet, just like candy, and I can serve this dish with any meal.

Ingredients

  • 5-10 multi colored fresh beets (canned will NOT work)
  • 1/2 cup of olive oil and balsamic vinegar (mixed)
  • salt and pepper

 

Directions

Cut the stems off the bulbs. Peel and slice the bulbs in halves or quarters, depending on the size of your beets.

Use a small baking dish so that the beets are touching, almost crammed (I use a meat loaf dish).  Toss the beets with 1/2 cup of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.  Bake at 350 for about 1 hour, until soft.

Delish!!!!

 

