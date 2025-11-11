Are you in charge of cooking the turkey this Thanksgiving? If so, you HAVE to try this family Thanksgiving turkey recipe for a super delicious, juicy, moist turkey.

The secret ingredient is Dry Brine. You need to plan ahead three days, so keep this in mind when prepping.

So, what is Dry Brine you ask?

Let’s delve into the concept of dry brining. In essence, it involves applying salt to the food and allowing it to rest before cooking. Dry brining relies on the food’s inherent moisture to create a brine that subsequently penetrates the food. Not only does dry brining yield succulent and tasteful outcomes, but it also enhances the dish’s browning process giving you that crowd-pleasing crispy skin.

Ingredients

Olive oil

Dry brine (I use this one from Williams-Sonoma)

Turkey

Chopped Garlic

1 Whole Onion, Chopped

Directions

This is a recipe that rewards you when you plan ahead. Three days before Thanksgiving, rub turkey with a little olive oil and then the dry brine. Take your time to cover the entire bird to make sure it’s properly seasoned.

Cover with plastic wrap and put it in a cooler on ice. Yep, get a big ice chest, put that turkey in, surround it with ice and let it marinade for 3 days.

On the day of, unwrap the turkey and give it a quick rinse, because the brine is super salty.

Stuff the cavity with chopped garlic and onion. I also sprinkle some onion pieces around the turkey.

Pour on some olive oil and massage it into the turkey skin. Cover with tin foil.

Then, simply bake it in the oven like you typically would. (About 4 hours at 350 degrees, basting as you go)

And, presto, the most delicious, incredibly tasty and moist turkey dinner!