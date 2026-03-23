Homemade Easter Egg Lollipops Made From Jolly Ranchers. Homemade lollipops sounds like a great idea, but let’s face it – they can be a big-time mess!

Luckily, we’ve got a fun holiday recipe for Easter egg lollipops out of Jolly Ranchers. They’re super-simple to make, and clean-up is a breeze.

Now there’s no reason to be afraid of homemade candy!

Ingredients

Jolly Ranchers

Candy sticks

Silpat

Directions

Place the Jolly Ranchers like this on your Silpat:

(Make sure there is enough space to put the stick in when they come out.)

Cook them for 4 or 5 minutes at 350 degrees. Watch them carefully because towards the end they will be completely melted and flatten out.

The Jolly Ranchers will start to bubble up on the edges and as soon as this happens pull your baking sheet out of the oven and place your candy stick at the bottom of the melted Jolly Rancher.

Tip: Try twisting the stick so the entire thing gets coated. This makes the lollipop more secure.

Yum!

Leave the baking sheet on the counter. The suckers should harden a few minutes, and then you can remove them and place them on another lined tray. Let the lollipops cool in the fridge for about an hour and they’re ready to eat!

Want to watch Jessie take you through this recipe step by step? Check out the video below: