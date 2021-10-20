Halloween Twiggy Treats: Caramel Apples

After glancing through an old issue of Southern Living, we were inspired by their caramel apples. We decided to let our kids loose in the backyard in search of twigs and this recipe is what we conjured up with some caramel and our imaginations.

While your little ones don their costumes, try dressing up some fruit to make these delicious sweet treats for the holiday.

Ingredients

5 medium tart apples (such as Granny Smith or Pippin)

Assortment of twigs

Toppings (such as crushed Oreos, graham cracker crumbs, Heath Bar Bits)**

1 (11 ounce) package Kraft Premium Caramel Bits

2 tablespoons water

Directions

Wash, dry, and de-stem the apples. Rinse the twigs under water and set them aside to dry.

Line a baking sheet with wax or parchment paper. Place crushed toppings in separate bowls. Place the Caramel Bits and the water in a medium glass bowl (or other microwave-safe dish). Microwave on high for 2 minutes.

Remove the bowl from the microwave (being careful not to burn yourself, as it will be hot). Stir the caramel with a wooden spoon until all the bits are melted.

Let the caramel sit 1-2 minutes until it is thick enough to coat an apple. You don’t want the caramel to be too runny or the coating will drip off.

Gently use a knife to cut a small “X” in the top of an apple where the stem was. Gently push the twig down into the center of the apple.

Carefully swirl the apple in the caramel making sure it is completely coated. You may need to spoon the caramel around the top rim. Let the caramel drip off the bottom of the apple. Then roll the apple in the desired topping(s).

Once coated, place the apple on the waxed paper to set for a minimum of 30 minutes to one hour (if the kids can wait that long!). Enjoy your twiggy treat or store it in the refrigerator.

**Sass it Up: You may also want to use mini chocolate chips, vanilla chips, butterscotch chips, crushed ginger snaps or crushed Nilla Wafers on your apples. Use whatever tickles your fancy.