First Trailer for A Minecraft Movie Drops: Jack Black’s Steve and Jason Momoa Take the Lead in Blocky Adventure

The highly anticipated Minecraft Movie has just unveiled its debut trailer, offering fans the first glimpse into the live-action adaptation of one of the world’s most beloved video games. Directed by Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre filmmaker Jared Hess, the film is set to bring the pixelated, block-filled world of Minecraft to life on the big screen.

The trailer introduces audiences to Jack Black as Steve, the iconic character from the Minecraft video game, who proudly declares, “I… am Steve,” much to the eye-rolls of his companions. Alongside Black, the film stars Aquaman’s Jason Momoa as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, who leads a group of misfits through a bizarre adventure inside the Minecraft universe. The ensemble cast also features Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

The plot follows four unlikely heroes—Garrett (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers), and Dawn (Brooks)—as they are mysteriously transported through a portal into the blocky world of Minecraft. In this cubic wonderland known as the Overworld, the group must navigate challenges and fend off dangerous creatures like Piglins and Zombies while trying to return to their own reality. With the help of expert crafter Steve (Black), the group embarks on a journey to protect the world of Minecraft while also discovering their own unique strengths that could help them thrive in the real world.

Minecraft has made a massive impact since its release in 2011, becoming the best-selling video game of all time with over 300 million copies sold. The game, developed by Mojang Studios and acquired by Microsoft in 2014, allows players to use colorful blocks to build and explore endless 3D worlds. Over the years, it has also inspired various spin-offs like Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Earth, and Minecraft Dungeons, further expanding its cultural footprint.

The Minecraft Movie promises to be an action-packed adventure, packed with visual effects and CGI that bring the game’s blocky landscapes to life. Fans of the game will see familiar sights, from forests to mountains and, of course, the signature dangerous mobs like Zombies and Piglins. With its blend of live-action and CGI, the movie aims to capture the creative spirit of the game.

Jack Black, who has solidified his status as a go-to actor for game-to-screen adaptations with roles in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Jumanji: The Next Level, brings his signature energy and humor to the role of Steve. Speaking about the stunts in the movie, his co-star Danielle Brooks said, “It’s really Jack Black doing the heavy lifting here. He’s doing some flying and having all techno-fire coming behind him.”

Jason Momoa, known for his roles in blockbuster franchises like Aquaman, Dune, and Fast & Furious, plays a leading role as the rough-around-the-edges Garrett. Momoa’s character, dubbed “The Garbage Man,” will bring a new dynamic to the world of Minecraft as he helps guide the group through their perilous adventure.

The movie is backed by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, with Mojang Studios serving as a producer. Set for a theatrical release on April 4, 2025, in North America, and internationally starting on April 2, 2025, A Minecraft Movie is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated game-to-film adaptations in recent years.

Fans of the game can expect a blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes adventure, as Steve, Garrett, and the rest of the crew work to save Minecraft’s blocky universe. And as always, with Jack Black and Jason Momoa leading the charge, it’s sure to be an entertaining ride.