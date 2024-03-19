How Long Can I Leave False Eyelashes On? How long do they stay on?

False eyelashes emphasize your eyes, adding drama and style to day or evening looks. Depending upon the lashes you choose, you can add just a bit of length and fullness, or long, lush lashes.

While individual eyelashes and eyelash strips are easy to apply, they are a short-term solution. For longer wear, consider eyelash extensions instead of fake eyelashes.

How long does false eyelashes stay on?

For all the busy moms out there looking to add a bit of glam to their daily routine without spending too much time, false eyelashes can be a quick and transformative solution. Generally, the longevity of false eyelashes depends on the type you’re using. Strip lashes, the kind you apply with a temporary adhesive, can last for a day and are perfect for those special occasions or a quick pick-me-up. On the other hand, eyelash extensions, which are applied by a professional, can last anywhere from 6 to 8 weeks, mirroring your natural eyelash growth cycle. They do require a bit of maintenance, including touch-ups every 2 to 3 weeks, to keep them looking full and fresh. Either option offers a convenient way to brighten up your look with minimal effort, fitting nicely into a busy mom’s schedule. Remember, the key to longevity is proper application and gentle care, especially for those extensions.

Make Your Choice

You can opt for individual false lashes, strips of false eyelashes or eyelash extensions applied by a trained technician in the salon. Both individual eyelashes and strips of eyelashes are inexpensive and widely available, but are a temporary solution. False eyelashes are attached with eyelash adhesive. Expensive eyelash extensions done in the salon bond false lashes directly to your natural lashes and last several weeks, but require regular touch-ups.

Application

Line your eyes with a dark liner near the lash line before you apply false eyelashes. Use a toothpick to apply eyelash glue along the base of a strip of full lashes or apply a dot of glue to the back of your hand. Dip individual lashes in the glue, holding them with tweezers. Wait for the glue to become tacky to the touch before applying your lashes. Press the lashes onto your eyelid, as close to the lash line as possible. Hold in place for a few seconds before releasing.

Wearing Time

Any lash glue will do if you’re only planning to wear your lashes for a few hours. If you need them to last all day or all through the night, opt for a long wearing adhesive formula and apply with extra care to make sure that the lashes are securely adhered. Salon-applied eyelash extensions may last as little as one week or as much as six weeks depending on how you care for them.

Tips

After your eyelashes are securely in place, curl your fake eyelashes along with the real ones, then apply mascara. Finish your eye makeup, but avoid using oil-based eye makeup remover to touch up any mistakes. Also avoid rubbing your eyes so you won’t dislodge your lashes, even if they feel unusually heavy on your eyes.

Warning

Save false eyelashes for special occasions. Wearing lashes too long or too often may increase your risk of eye irritation or infections, according to WomenFitness.net. If you like the look of false eyelashes for everyday, try a lash extending mascara. While lash extensions may give you the look of longer, fuller lashes everyday, you may lose lashes as the extensions fall off.