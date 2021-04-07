The Truth About Beauty

By Michelle Phillips, Celebrity Makeup Artist

For many of us, what is holding us back from feeling beautiful has nothing to do with what’s actually in the mirror, it’s how we feel about ourselves. And how we feel about ourselves can be a product of negative self-talk that we listen to that tells us, “I’m not good enough, pretty enough, smart enough or rich enough too!”

The question is; where does this self-talk come from? While it could be from someone outside of ourselves who we allowed to get into our heads, it is more commonly coming from years of programming from a variety of places that might include images we see in the media, our upbringing, friends or family members. It is debilitating to base our own self-worth on others rather than the strengths within ourselves.

As a celebrity makeup artist and stylist, I know the truth about what goes into creating the facade of perfection of the “perfect” images you see in the media and so does my dear friend, Plus Size Supermodel, Emme. You may know her from magazines, as a women’s advocate for positive body image and self-esteem, author, and sought-after national lecturer or appearances on Oprah, the Today Show, CNN and many more. She did all that and was voted one of People magazines most “beautiful people” and she did all being true to who she is as a “plus-size” model! Throughout our careers, we have learned many lessons about what beauty should mean to each of us and when it comes down to it, what is truly important and how to focus on that. For more on my interview with Emme see below.