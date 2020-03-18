Leather jackets are fashion staples that pose a major challenge when it comes to keeping them odor-free. While you can wipe them down and apply treatments to keep them rejuvenated, the porous nature of the material leaves them prone to absorbing odors that seem impossible to eliminate. Perspiration, smoke and cooking scents are a few of the most common culprits for stinking up the inside of a leather jacket, but you do not have to put up with catching a whiff of sweat or garlic every time you move. Naturally, you could always take your jacket to a professional cleaner, but this is time-consuming and costly. For a cheaper, faster alternative, use these tips to get that foul odor out of your leather jacket in time for your big night out.

How to Clean the Smell From the Inside of a Leather Jacket

Wash With a Mild Detergent

Always do a test spot first to make sure that the lining of your jacket isn’t colorfast. However, mild detergent works on most types of the fabrics used for jacket liners. Start by mixing four cups of water with one tablespoon of mild laundry detergent. If you are using powdered detergent, then continue mixing the solution until it is fully dissolved. Next, dip a clean sponge into the solution, and squeeze out the excess water. Turn your jacket inside out so that you can access the lining easier. Wash the lining with the dampened sponge while paying careful attention to the areas that collect odor the most such as the armpits. If you get water on the leather, simply wipe it up before it dries and creates spots. Once you are done, wash the detergent from the bowl and sponge before filling it with clean water. Use this to rinse the solution from the jacket lining, and hang the jacket outside to dry when it is done.

Soak Up Odors With Baking Soda

The same properties that allow baking soda to keep odors down in your fridge also makes it perfect for deodorizing your leather jacket. Start by sprinkling baking soda on top of your jacket lining. Then, fill a spray bottle with warm water and lightly mist the areas that the baking soda is covering. Let this sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the baking soda is dry, just wipe it off using a clean, damp cloth before hanging it up to dry.

Air It Out

When you are worried about getting water on the lining as well as the leather, you still have options. Find a place in your home or outdoors that gets indirect sunlight and is protected from being hit by dirt and debris. Indoors, this could be near a window, or you could hang your jacket out on the back porch. Either way, place your jacket on a hanger, and let it air out for a day. If you put it out in the morning, then the odors should be faded by the evening when it gets cold.

Caring for your leather is as simple as wiping it down and applying cream to keep it from drying out. Yet, you can bet that your leather jacket will develop an odor at some point that doesn’t come out with regular cleaning. Now that you know how to keep your leather jacket odor-free, preserve that fresh scent by avoiding strong scents while wearing it, and always hang it up in your closet when it is not being worn.