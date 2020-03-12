How to Repair Scratches in Glass Tabletops

Glass tabletops are gorgeous, yet you quickly discover that even simple actions such as putting a cup of tea on top of it create unsightly scratches. Whether you have obvious marks created by your kitten’s paws, or your kids can’t seem to stop sliding their toys across the coffee top, it is a relief to know that most scratches in glass are repairable with a little effort and know-how. Before you start, make sure that the scratches are all superficial since a professional repair is necessary for deep gouges. Then, set to work using one of these three strategies that help to erase those hazy marks.

Repair Scratches in Glass Tabletops

Polish It Out With Toothpaste

The same gentle abrasive qualities that allow your toothpaste to remove surface stains on your teeth also makes it perfect for polishing out scratches in your glass. Start by cleaning your glass with your usual cleaner and a lint-free cloth. Next, dab a small amount of toothpaste on the scratch before using a damp washcloth to rub it across the surface. Use gentle movements to avoid causing more scratches. The toothpaste will gently polish away the scratches. Once you are satisfied, use a clean cloth or sponge to wash away the toothpaste, and clean the glass again for the finishing touch.

Rub Scratches Gone With Jeweler’s Rouge

No, this isn’t a special type of makeup designed for jewelry. Jeweler’s rouge is a compound that professionals use to remove those little nicks and scratches that accumulate on gold and silver due to normal wear and tear. With glass, jeweler’s rouge does the same thing by smoothing out surface scratches, and it can be found just about anywhere that jewelry is sold or online. To use it, clean your glass thoroughly. Then, apply the rouge to the glass using a lint-free cloth and rub it in. It may be necessary to apply more jeweler’s rouge as you go depending upon the severity of the scratches. When the marks are gone, simply wipe away the excess jeweler’s rouge and clean the glass with your favorite product.

Fill It In With Clear Nail Polish

This technique works best on those scratches that are slightly too deep for paste or rouge to work but not bad enough to call in the professionals. As always, clean the glass first so that you avoid trapping dirt or dust with the polish. A clean surface also makes it easier for you to get the nail polish to adhere to the crack. Begin your repair by opening the nail polish, and use the side of the bottle to wipe the excess polish off of the brush just like you would before doing your nails. Then, brush the clear nail polish along the scratch, and try to avoid getting excess along the edges. If you do get any outside of the scratch, use a cotton swab dipped in nail polish remover to clean it up. Allow the nail polish repairs to dry overnight, and use glass cleaner in the morning so that it looks as good as new.

Knowing how to repair scratches in glass tabletops lets you extend the use of one of your favorite household objects. Since you know that minor scratches are bound to happen when you eat, do homework and play games at the table, remember these tips and never fret over an errant glass scratch again.