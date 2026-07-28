Jen Hamilton Is All of Us Divorced Moms

Watching Jen Hamilton move through the end of her marriage in real time feels almost painfully familiar.

Not because every divorced mother has lived her exact story. We haven’t. We don’t know everything that happened inside her marriage, and we don’t need to. What feels familiar is the heartbreak, the disbelief and the strange experience of trying to continue being a functioning adult while the life you thought you had is falling apart.

Jen initially shared her devastation before confirming that she and her husband were separating after 15 years together. More recently, she has spoken publicly about betrayal and the realization that the marriage she believed she was living was not necessarily the same one her husband was living.

And divorced moms everywhere collectively thought: Oh. I know that feeling.

@_jen_hamilton_ Separation vlog: If you see him, send him love, give him hugs. At the end of the day, I want him to find himself and the things that make him happy. ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jen Hamilton

We Know That Feeling

Maybe not the same circumstances. Maybe not the same betrayal. But we know what it is to look around at the wreckage of a shared life and wonder how we ended up standing there alone.

We know what it is to grieve someone who is still alive.

We know what it is to miss the person who hurt us.

We know what it is to feel furious at someone in the morning and desperately want them to come home by night.

We know how confusing it is when the person who caused the pain is also the person we instinctively want to comfort us through it.

Divorce is rarely the clean, decisive moment people imagine. You do not wake up one morning, stop loving someone and calmly divide the furniture.

It is more often a slow and brutal untangling.

You are separating bank accounts while still remembering how he takes his coffee. You are discussing custody schedules with the person who once held your hand while you gave birth. You are removing someone as your emergency contact when, for years, he was the first person you called.

Mothers Fall Apart in Designated Hours

While your heart is breaking, the children still need lunches.

The permission forms still need signatures. Someone has to remember Spirit Day, replace the toothpaste and book the dentist appointments. The dog needs to go out. The laundry does not care that your marriage has ended.

Mothers become exceptionally good at falling apart within designated hours.

You cry in the shower. You cry in the car after school drop-off. You cry after the children have gone to sleep, then wake up the next morning and make pancakes.

That is what I see in Jen Hamilton.

I see a woman experiencing enormous pain while still being expected to remain a mother, a professional and a recognizable version of herself.

I also see something many women understand only after a marriage ends: how much of ourselves we quietly surrendered to keep the family functioning.

One Person Cannot Save a Marriage Alone

Women are frequently told that the end of a marriage represents failure. We wonder whether we should have tried harder, stayed quieter, been more patient or asked for less. We replay conversations and imagine that there must have been some perfect combination of words or actions that could have saved everything.

But one person cannot love a marriage into health on behalf of two people.

One person cannot communicate enough for two people.

One person cannot be loyal enough, forgiving enough or useful enough to guarantee that another person will treat them well.

Sometimes the strongest thing a woman can do is stop auditioning for a place in her own marriage.

Leaving Is Not Just About Courage

Jen has also acknowledged something important: she is fortunate to have the financial ability to leave. She has used the attention surrounding her separation to raise money for organizations helping women who do not have that freedom.

That matters because leaving is not always simply a question of courage.

It requires money. Housing. Childcare. Transportation. Legal help. A support system. It requires somewhere to go and some believable way to survive once you get there.

Too many women are described as choosing to stay when the truth is that they have not yet been given a viable way to leave.

That may be the most hopeful part of Jen’s story so far. She is not pretending the pain is beautiful or rushing to package it as a transformation. She is still in it. But even from inside the mess, she is reaching toward other women.

That is what divorced mothers do.

We find one another.

A friend leaves groceries on the porch. Someone sends the name of a good lawyer. Another mother takes the children for the afternoon because she knows you need to make phone calls—or simply sit on the floor and breathe.

Women who have already crossed this particular fire turn around and call back to those behind them:

Keep coming. It won’t always feel like this.

There Is a Life on the Other Side

Because it won’t.

There will be a morning when the first thought in your head is not about him.

There will be a song that no longer ruins your day. A restaurant you reclaim. A holiday that feels peaceful instead of incomplete.

You will make decisions without anticipating someone else’s reaction. You will discover that the quiet you once feared can become the safest sound in the world.

Eventually, you may realize that the woman who emerged from the divorce is not a diminished version of the wife she used to be.

She is the woman who survived losing the future she had imagined and built another one anyway.

So yes, Jen Hamilton is all of us divorced moms.

She is the woman crying where people can see her and regretting that she let the pain escape.

She is the woman trying to protect her children while discovering truths she cannot unlearn.

She is the woman who still loves someone she knows she cannot continue loving in the same way.

But she is also the woman who will get up.

Not because divorce makes women stronger or because suffering is secretly a gift. Sometimes suffering is simply suffering.

She will get up because women do.

And one day, perhaps sooner than she can imagine right now, she will recognize herself again.

So will every mother currently standing in the wreckage, wondering whether there is still a life waiting for her on the other side.

There is.

And it belongs to her.