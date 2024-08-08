Key Topics for Parents to Address with Teens this Summer

While summer can be filled with relaxation and new experiences, it also brings unique challenges.

Each summer brings new hot topics for parents to address with their teens.

From mental health to peer influence, parents are engaging with many areas that are vital for fostering the well-being of their teens. Understanding and addressing the hottest topics of the season can help nurture a supportive environment for youth.

In my work as a life coach, I’ve noticed that parents and their teens are engaging with several key topics this summer. Here’s a few tips on how to tackle each to ultimately grow your teen and your relationship with them:

Stress and Mental Health Concerns

With the pressures of the school year behind them, teens seem to finally have a chance to unwind. However, this time period can bring underlying stress and mental health issues to the surface.

Stress is the body’s response to physical, emotional, or mental pressure. If our teens are frequently stressed out, constantly nervous, on edge, troubled, and unable to sleep, these feelings can be overwhelming and difficult to live with.

Additionally, research shows that more and more teens are struggling with mental health.

Parents, open communication is critical now more than ever. You should encourage your teens to share their feelings so you can better be on the lookout for signs of stress, anxiety, or other concerns.

You can also model several coping mechanisms for these issues. You can teach your teens various relaxation techniques like mindfulness and yoga. You can be active and eat well with them — these are proven to boost both physical and mental health.

Be sure to educate your adolescents how to access professional mental health resources if needed.

Cultivate Positive Relationships

Did you know that positive relationships are the number one factor contributing to a person’s happiness according to a study from Harvard University?

Parents, you can encourage teens to seek and maintain positive connections with friends, family, and mentors this summer. Even without regular socialization at school positive relationships can be found in extracurriculars, clubs, church, athletics, or youth camps.

Positive relationships not only foster happiness but also contribute to overall well-being. Relationships are vital for finding contentment.

The Influence of Peers

Another reason to help your teen cultivate positive relationships is because of the influence of peers.

Peer influences are not inherently negative. In fact, they are actually critical to healthy development.

But parents, help your teen select their friends wisely. Bad peer influences greatly contribute to youth’s likelihood to make risky decisions. Peers can pressure kids into committing delinquent acts in groups.

Social Media and Digital Literacy

With more free time in the summer, teens spend greater time online. Discussing responsible social media use and digital literacy with them is essential.

Because adolescents will use social media no matter what, parents should talk with teens about how to have a healthy relationship with it.

Teach them about maintaining a positive digital footprint and protecting their privacy. Address the issue of cyberbullying and set reasonable screen time limits to ensure a healthy balance between online and offline activities.

Digital literacy is the ability to evaluate and understand information found on digital media. Sherri Hope Culver, the Director at the Center for Media and Information Literacy, recommends teaching digital literacy to kids as early as kindergarten.

Academic Pressure and Future Planning

Even during the break, the pressure to plan for the future can weigh heavily on teens.

I advise that parents urge teens to have both a flexible and structured schedule in the summer. This allows teens to have some productivity for the future while still finding relaxation.

These months also give parents good times to discuss various post-high school options with their kids, whether that’s college, trade schools, or gap years.

Be sure to emphasize that it’s okay to explore different paths and that managing stress is key to making sound decisions.

———

As a life coach, I am constantly working as an advocate and mentor to teens and their families. I have spoken to numerous adolescents about their concerns and stresses. Even for me, engaging with families on these hot topics can be challenging.

Regardless, parents it’s critical to engage with your teens on these key areas. Summer is a perfect time to bond, learn, and prepare for the future together. By doing so, your family can navigate the next months successfully.