Meet Toniebox – A Loveable Storytime Friend For Your Kids

If you are looking for something to occupy your children that isn’t screen time, look no further than the brand new Toniebox. This is a brand new audio entertainment system that brings hours of stories, songs and fun. This toy will spark imagination and independent play.

For 3+ year olds, this revolutionary toy brings storytime to your home with no adult supervision needed! Place a “Tonie” on the box and a new adventures begins. Children can easily control volume, change chapters, even rewind and fast-forward just by tapping or tilting the box. You can customize content with their app and the Creative-Tonie (you can even choose the skin color). This customization piece is really amazing because you can record yourself reading your child their favorite book, singing songs and leaving “I love you” messages. The look on your child’s face when they turn it on and hear your voice is priceless!

Also, there are 17 different content Tonies filled with pre-recorded songs and stories including Disney faves The Lion King, Cinderella, Cars and The Little Mermaid! One Tonie is included with the starter kit. Charging is easy and a full charge can last for up to 7 hours. This is awesome for road trips!

The box is soft, yet durable so no sharp edges but also won’t break. I don’t know who will love this more – you or your child!

This is a must-have gift for 2020. Check it out at now.