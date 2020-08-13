HONEY – How To Get Clear, Glowing Skin

When it comes to your skincare routine, there’s one natural ingredient that gets a lot of buzz for helping the skin glow from the inside, out- HONEY. As an industry expert education has become more important than ever. Consumers want to know how they can care for their skin from home. This buzz ingredient packs more than just a sweet taste.

In skincare, raw honey has shown to help reduce bacteria, improve the healing of specific inflammatory skin conditions like (acne, rosacea, etc.) and restore your skin’s natural glow.

Manuka Honey is one kind of honey known for its powerful skincare benefits: it is sourced specifically from the Manuka Tree native to New Zealand and Australia and has shown unique benefits including natural antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and wound-healing properties. These benefits are cleansing to calm irritation and can heal inflammatory skin conditions.

Honey is a natural humectant that helps draw moisture into the skin from the air.

Best For:

Oily/Acne-Prone

Dry

Combination

Aging

Skin Concerns:

Acne/Post Acne Scars

Fine Lines

Dryness

Inflammation

Benefits:

Soothing

Moisturizing

Brightening

Anti-Inflammatory & Healing Antioxidant

So how do I use this buzz ingredient when treating my client’s inflammatory skin conditions? The easiest way is to apply an infused sheet mask with honey. It helps to boost collagen production, and the natural humectant draws natural moisture into the skin and delivers intense hydration. An in-treatment room favorite of my SkinGym clients is the Aloisia Beauty Honey Glow Mask, it is enriched with a nourishing blend of Honey and leaves my client’s skin hydrated, reducing any inflammation in the skin. Trust me they keep coming back for that honey glow!

Aloisia Beauty: Unmask clear skin with Honey Glow Mask, which is enriched a deeply nourishing blend of Honey, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, and Camelia Sinesis (Green Tea Extract) to purify, soothe, and moisturize inflamed, irritated skin associated with acne, dryness, and environmental stress, promoting a restored glow. The mask’s silky Luxe Cupra fabric allows for deeper-penetrating and even absorption and stays firmly and comfortably in place during application (from $8.50 for one mask).

For those of you who love a good DIY mask, Raw Manuka Honey is antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory. In fact, Manuka contains up to 100x more methylglyoxal (aka MG) than regular honey. If you are struggling with acne, this will aid in wound healing properties too. If you’re up for a good DIY Manuka Honey Face Mask I recommend PRI. Start with a good cleanse using your favorite cleanser, then take a dab of the Manuka Honey and spread it around your face (avoid the eyes & hair) If it isn’t spreading well, saturate your fingers with a little water. Leave it on for 30-45min. And, rinse. The better quality Manuka you use, the better your results will be, so invest in a packed and labeled Manuka Honey from New Zealand that is in its raw and unfiltered state.

PRI: When it comes to skincare, Manuka Honey, sourced only from New Zealand and Australia, has shown to purify and fight – all elements that help keep acne at bay: Manuka Honey 5+, 10+, 15+, and 20+, which can be eaten straight from the spoon, or used to sweeten beverages or as an ingredient in recipes while giving skin a boost (from $18.49); Propolis Soap with Manuka Honey Tea Tree Oil helps cleanse skin with the benefits of Propolis, Manuka Oil, Raw Manuka Honey, and Tea Tree Oil ($8.09); PRI can also offer DIY skincare recipes made with Manuka Honey.

That’s it for today’s featured ingredient Honey! Leave a comment below if you have any questions about this ingredient, or if you’ve personally experienced the incredible benefits of this ingredient in your at-home skincare routine and follow me @face_skingym