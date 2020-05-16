The Complete Family Emergency Kit Checklist

I know that it’s hard to think about all the disasters which could happen: power outages, blizzards, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, earthquakes…. But, if there is anything we can learn from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that disasters can happen to anyone, anytime.

Instead of getting stressed by dwelling on all the possible disasters, it’s better to get prepared. Preparedness is actually amazing for your mental health as it gives you a great sense of calm and the satisfaction of being self-reliant.

As a first step in getting prepared, you’ll want to make a family emergency kit. The following checklist covers all of your basic needs across multiple types of disasters.

Basic Supplies

Emergency food: At least two weeks’ worth of non-perishable food

Water: 1 gallon of water per day/per person

Emergency stove and fuel: Such as a small propane stove

Emergency heater and fuel

Sleeping bags and/or blankets: Including a warm baby sleeping bag for winter power outages

Emergency lighting: Such as flashlights, headlamps, lamps, and candles

Spare batteries: Try to have 10 backup batteries per device

NOAA emergency radio

Fire-starting kit: Such as lighters, waterproof matches and tinder

Cash in small bills

Pet supplies: Including food, water, leashes, crates, litter, and other supplies

Copies of important documents: Preferably organized in a binder

“Go Bag”: This will contain essential survival items in case you need to evacuate your home quickly

Entertainment and comfort items: A good book, a deck of cards, or other activities which don’t require electricity

Hygiene and Health Items

Emergency toilet: Such as buckets and trash bags; let’s hope you never have to use it!

Buckets: These have lots of emergency uses, like for making a hand-washing station

Trash bags

Hand sanitizer

Toilet paper

Menstrual items

First aid kit and personal medications

Unscented chlorine bleach

Antibacterial soap

Everyday items: Such as extra toothpaste, shampoo, dish detergent, etc.

Home Cleanup and Safety Supplies

Plywood and plastic sheeting: For fixing damaged windows, doors, etc.

Hardware, tools, shovel, and utility shutoff wrench

Heavy-duty trash bags

N95 respirator mask and eye protection

Work gloves

Sturdy boots

Waterproof gear including boots

Rope and cordage

Ax and/or saw

Duct tape

Broom, dustpan and cleaning supplies

Fire extinguisher

Carbon monoxide detector

Ladder

Infant and Children Items

Disposable diapers

Baby wipes

Diaper and rash cream

Cloth diapers and covers

Infant formula

Pre-sterilized bottles and/or disposable inserts

Extra bottled water

Bottle sterilizing tablets

Baby food in pouches

Toys and comfort items

Note that the Red Cross, FEMA, and other disaster organizations now recommend having at least 2 weeks’ worth of supplies at home. However, some disasters can end up lasting much longer than this. That’s why I recommend having at least one month’s worth of supplies and ideally even more.

Yes, it can seem overwhelming at first but just go slowly. Start with the most important and easiest items (like water, food, and hand sanitizer) and then build up from there.

Diane Vukovic is a mother of two young girls, an outdoor adventurer, and one of the few female voices in the prepping sphere. Her book Disaster Preparedness for Women tells you how to get ready for anything in just 52 steps. Get it here.