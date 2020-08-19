Turning COVID 15 Weight Gain Around & Get Your “ModernMom” Bod Back

Just like the shut downs went from “15 days to slow the spread” to an ongoing shutdown with no end in sight, Covid-15 weight gain is very real and is now venturing into Covid-25 and Covid-30. First, the good news: The sooner you look to reverse weight that was gained quickly, the quicker it can be lost. So, in this article we’ll talk about simple stops to slow the spread of your waistline to get your ideal ModernMom Bod back.

So, how do you get reignited with your nutrition goals while “stuck” at home and doing everything else required of you? Here are seven steps to get you started:

1) GET ON THE SCALE.

The more we avoid the scale, the more we need it, so hop on. Write the number down without emotion because the scale will motivate you to start losing NOW.

2) MAKE TIME.

All goals take time. Carve out 20-30 minutes each day to focus on planning healthy meals and staying active, inspired and focusing on your motivation.

3) CREATE A REALISTIC ACTION PLAN.

All effective plans have measurable goals, actions to take and a timeline. So ask yourself: How much weight do you realistically want to lose? How long will it take? What is your plan to get you there? What is your WHY that will motivate you when you feel stuck and want to go back to overeating?

4) DON’T GO IT ALONE.

As a Keto Coach for women, I know that women who lose the most weight, the fastest, don’t do it alone. So, grab a friend or partner and keep each other inspired, motivated and accountable!

5) CREATE A SACRED SPACE OUTSIDE OF THE KITCHEN.

The kitchen is often the heart of our home. We build fond memories there of sharing meals together or preparing meals for loved ones. Yet, the pandemic led many to eat mindlessly. So, create a new favorite space in your home that is only for you. Your nest, your sacred space, your spot! Go there — instead of the kitchen — and have a cup of tea or your favorite beverage and unwind instead of stress eating. It works!

6) PLAN YOUR MEALS.

Creating a meal plan every week makes your life easier and you won’t end up settling for unhealthy foods or feeling famished because you don’t have the right food in the house. With proper planning your diet will keep your energy up, calm your life down and ease stress. If speedy weight loss is the goal, investigate either a Keto or low carb diet with healthy proteins, fiber, fats and minimal carbs. You will get your body back in no time with this approach.

7) MEALTIME SHOULD BE FUN.

Enjoy different, nutrient dense meals. You can have a great family time experimenting with different ingredients and recipes to come up with creative and delicious meals you will all love. (And you’ll stumble upon some that are laughably bad, too! Laugh together and try another meal tomorrow!)

Getting back to healthy living and a health weight has many benefits, including boosting your mood, reducing anxiety, strengthening your immune system, and — of course — boosting your confidence as a woman & mother!

Pandemic is the perfect time to take charge of your health and start a new daily routine to ensure you come out of quarantine healthier than you went in. With his approach you will find yourself creating a more positive and empowered lifestyle while you make “lemonade out of lemons” and take steps to create the body you want. In doing so, you will inspire others to do the same (including your family and friends). Isn’t that what we do?