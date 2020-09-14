ModernMomMondays: Episode Five with Dr. Ai Addyson-Zhang and Chuck Poole

In this episode, Winnie chats with two educators about homeschooling and discusses tips and strategies for both parents and teachers to navigate online learning. One educator guest is Dr. Ai Addyson-Zhang who is an education consultant and the founder of Classroom Without Walls, an alternative school to future proof the next generation by teaching them what schools are not. The other educator guest is Chuck Poole. Chuck is a classroom teacher and the founder of Teachonomy, where he offers resources to help teachers become the best in the classroom. Both Dr. Ai and Chuck offered practical guidelines on homeschooling projects, creating routines, and balancing what we do as teachers and parents.
About Winnie Sun
The media has made Winnie Sun one of the industry’s most sought after financial experts. A regular contributor to Forbes, she’s appeared on the biggest finance programs and channels in the country, including CNBC, ABC, CBS, Fox Business, hot finance startup Cheddar and dozens of local network affiliates to help viewers better understand their money.
She has spoken at major international conferences, to large audiences at Fortune 500 companies, has been named Investment News “20 Women To Watch” and nicknamed “The Wealth Whisperer” by OC Metro Magazine.
Comments