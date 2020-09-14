ModernMom

The premiere destination for moms

#ModernMomMondays: Episode Five with Dr. Ai Addyson-Zhang and Chuck Poole

by

In this episode, Winnie chats with two educators about homeschooling and discusses tips and strategies for both parents and teachers to navigate online learning. One educator guest is Dr. Ai Addyson-Zhang who is an education consultant and the founder of Classroom Without Walls, an alternative school to future proof the next generation by teaching them what schools are not. The other educator guest is Chuck Poole. Chuck is a classroom teacher and the founder of Teachonomy, where he offers resources to help teachers become the best in the classroom. Both Dr. Ai and Chuck offered practical guidelines on homeschooling projects, creating routines, and balancing what we do as teachers and parents.

Filed Under: ModernMom Monday Videos, Parenting Tagged With: ,

Reader Interactions