Spring Must-Haves!

It’s Spring and it looks like there may (finally) be a light at the end of the dark tunnel we’ve all been in. That being said, we are all still staying home more and so we rounded up some nifty must-haves that you will definitely want to kick things up a notch!

Even with gyms starting to open, most of us have added (or are still contemplating adding) some sort of at home fitness routine. Well we’ve found an amazing product for those pesky abs. Stealth is an incredible tool that works out 29 muscle groups while you play a video game! Yep, you heard that right. You download a free app, stick it on the board and then plank and move while controlling the video game with your body! Brilliant (and so effective)!.

Whether you are an athlete or have pains from sitting at a computer all day, relief is on the way with DNA Vibe’s revolutionary Jazz Band. This is the first affordable light therapy system for pain relief. Light therapy is FDA-approved and promotes muscle relaxation, improves circulation and helps your muscles and joints feel better! It is 100% painless and so easy to use while you are watching TV or reading a book. Definitely recommend this to reduce muscle and joint pain!

Now I don’t know about you, but even with the weather getting warmer, I’m always freezing in my house. And on road trips in the car when my husband blasts the air conditioning. Well, my kids have always been fans of The Comfy, but this new one, the Comfy Dream, is super light, soft and seriously just awesome. It doesn’t weigh you down, is made of microfiber and is so comfortable that you really don’t want to take it off. The lavender is just gorgeous. It’s truly a must-have and a great gift.

We have 3 dogs and as much as I try, I just cannot keep up with the pet hair that is literally everywhere. It sticks to our clothes, the couch, etc. I’ve tried lint rollers but they just aren’t that affective. I finally found something that works! De Novo™ Deluxe Self-Cleaning Lint Brush is a life changer. It actually gets hair off of clothes and furniture and then you put it in the base and it cleans itself off! Did I mention it also is two-sided for more removal power. Brilliant.