Dorm Room Must-Haves

It’s hard to believe that your baby is heading to college, but it’s happening. Here is a round-up of some must-haves for their dorm room.

The dorm beds are certainly not the most comfy so your son or daughter will truly appreciate a mattress topper. We love this memory foam topper for a Twin XL mattress or this one for other sizes. The liquid gel infused memory foam reduces heat and increases air flow so your child will stay cooler and more comfortable. Look for the “cooling” option when you are shopping. Cooling pillows are a good idea too. This is literally the gift that will keep on giving… every night.

You won’t be around to make sure they bathe frequently, but you can make sure you pack a caddy tote to carry everything they need to shower with them easily. Pack shower gel, shampoo, conditioner as well as shaving/teeth supplies.

Obviously they need a toothbrush, but with all the germs in the communal bathrooms, you should check out Dr. Plotka’s Mouth Watchers super cool toothbrushes. The flossing bristles are silver-infused so they naturally eliminate bacteria, viruses and fungi between uses in addition to being a super toothbrush that gets into tight spaces between the teeth and gums.

Your child may have to deal with laundry for the first time now that they are away from home. Split It is an innovative, split laundry bag that let’s you sort your lights from darks. It also features two thick backpack straps allowing students to easily carry their laundry to and from the laundry mat (or who are we kidding, for when they bring it home!) Don’t forget to pack laundry detergent/pods.

Hungry kids tend to grab junk food but we found a healthier solution. BlendJet 2 is an amazing portable blender that is perfect for a dorm room. They come in fun colors and can make smoothies in minutes. It’s lightweight, chargeable and easy to clean. It’s super small so it’ll take up very little space in the dorm.

Another great solution for a healthy snack are spoonable smoothies, Sweet Nothings. These 120 calorie blend of superfoods come in a delicious assortment of flavors including coffee, blueberry, strawberry, chocolate and even peanut butter! Grab them from the freezer, wait 5 minutes and tada – a tasty healthy snack. Love!

If your child plays sports in college or just wants to bring a cold drink to class, Artic Zone has stylish insulated totes that are leak proof, lined with antimicrobial protection and include an ice pack. Or for the more traditional look, these zipperless lunch boxes have 3 compartments with easy to clean lining, a removable shoulder strap and major insulation to keep everything cool for a long time.

Not sure how much they are going to clean, but the best bet is going to be cleaning wipes since they are quick and easy to use. Lemi Shine Disinfecting Wipes are free of bleach so they kill over 99.9% of bacteria and viruses but are also safe on everything (including computer screens). These will be super handy in any dorm room for little spills and disinfecting (hopefully, at least occasionally…).

Late nights lead to a need for coffee in the a.m. Keurig K-Mini Plus is for single servings so it’ll fit in a small spot. It comes in fun colors (we love Cardinal Red and Teal). This baby can brew 6 oz to 12 oz. They will definitely thank you. (well, they’ll think it even if they don’t say it).

Your college student is going to be doing a lot of typing so you should definitely think about helping protect their Mac with a keyboard cover. These covers not only look swanky, but are made of durable waterproof silicon that fit perfectly to prevent crumbs and spills from ruining their computer. The cover also reduces typing noise – something a roommate will appreciate!

Clear skin for your teen is super important as they move on to college. Send them to school with dermatologist-recommended skincare products from PanOxyl®. They have a stronger foaming wash and a creamy face wash for more sensitive skin – both clean and unclog pores to treat skin and prevent blemishes before they start.