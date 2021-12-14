Last Minute Holiday Gifts

It’s mid December honestly there’s never enough time it seems to find gifts for everyone on your list. Here’s a little round-up of some gifts that just might work for the trickier people on your list!

For the tween/teen who loves video games, why not get them the coolest gaming accessory that turns their phone into basically a handheld Xbox, PlayStation or PC. What?! Yep, Backbone, allows you to stream Xbox games to your phone with no Xbox. Also works with PlayStation Remote Play, Steam Link, Apple Arcade, Call of Duty: Mobile and so much more. This basically makes your phone into the controller AND includes 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($45 value), 2 Months of Stadia Pro ($20 value), and 1 year of Backbone+ ($49 value). SUPER cool.

For your mom friends, you need to check out SheBird. This brand is modernizing women’s clothing by including a comfortable and functional built-in bra! Yep, beautiful flowing clothing that has a wire-less bra built in! Stylish tank tops, dresses, lounge wear and more – all can be dressed up or worn every day. LOVE!

For the high school or college student, the pen tablet – One by Wacom, is amazing gift that they are sure to use. Just connect the SUB cable to their Mac, PC or Chromebook and then the magic happens! Using the included pen, they can draw, write notes, sketch pictures in a very natural way. They can even edit photos and take handwritten notes. Convenience and creativity galore with this gift!

For the kids,Moochies™ Kids 4G Smartphone Watch is a gift they will adore but is also a great tool to help them create the healthy habits of more exercise and less screen time! There’s a built-in pedometer that tracks their steps and also sets targets. There are safety features that parents love, including GPS tracking, safe zones and SOS for emergencies. And the best part, there’s not internet connection so no screen time on this device!

Looking for a hostess gift or gift for a teacher? Look no further than Tocca mini hand cream sets. They smell DELICIOUS and leave your hands silky soft. The stylish box encourages beautiful soothing self-pampering!